ATHENS, Sept 28 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Friday: GREEK LEADERS PUSH FORWARD ON CONTENTIOUS CUTS Greek political leaders have broadly agreed on a nearly 12-billion-euro austerity package despite reservations over wage and pension cuts, bringing Athens closer to a final deal on the contentious plan. GREECE OFFERS MORE OPAP TO GET PRIVATISATIONS ON TRACK Greece will sell almost all of its stake in gambling monopoly OPAP, the government said on Thursday, increasing the amount that is for sale in an attempt to convince foreign lenders that it is serious about selling off state assets. GREEK BANK DEPOSITS SLIP 0.33 PCT IN AUG-CENBANK Greek business and household bank deposits slipped by 0.33 percent, or 499 million euros, in August, central bank data showed on Thursday. GREEK CREDIT SHRINKS AT RECORD PACE IN JULY Total credit growth in Greece shrank at a record annual pace of 4.5 percent in July, compared with a 4 percent contraction in the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on Thursday. CREDIT AGRICOLE SAYS EMPORIKI SALE TALKS "VERY ADVANCED" Talks to sell Credit Agricole's Greek bank Emporiki are likely to be completed in the next few weeks, the French bank's chief executive said in a radio interview on Thursday. Bank officials say Credit Agricole could issue an announcement on Emporiki as early as Friday, financial daily Kathimerini reported. www.kathimerini.gr  GOVERNMENT IS CONSIDERING LOWER CORPORATE TAX RATES-PRESS Greece is considering reducing the corporate tax rate and the tax on dividends to 19 percent from 20 percent and 25 percent respectively, in an effort to boost business activity, financial daily Imerisia reported, citing unidentified sources. www.imerisia.gr EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES SEEN UP AS SPAIN TACKLES DEFICIT European stocks were set to open higher on Friday as investors welcomed Spain's efforts to tackle its public deficit through new austerity measures, which many see as paving the way for international aid.