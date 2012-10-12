ATHENS, Oct 12 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Friday: IMF URGES EUROPE TO PUT BRAKE ON DEEP BUDGET CUTS The IMF on Thursday backed giving debt-burdened Greece and Spain more time to reduce their budget deficits, cautioning that cutting too far, too fast would do more harm than good. GREECE'S BIGGEST FIRM LEAVES, JOBLESS RATE SOARS Greece said its jobless rate had topped 25 percent and its biggest company announced on Thursday it would quit the country, in a fresh blow to an economy German experts warned cannot be "saved" without writing off more debt. GREEK BANKS' ECB FUNDING SLIGHTLY DOWN IN SEPT ECB funding to Greek banks slipped by 0.6 billion euros in September from a month earlier while emergency liquidity assistance from the Greek central bank eased by 0.19 billion, Bank of Greece data showed on Thursday. GREEK CENTRAL GOVT DEFICIT NARROWS IN JAN-SEPT, REVENUES STAGNATE Greece narrowed its central government budget deficit, excluding local authority and social security spending, by 37 percent in the first nine months of 2012, the finance ministry said on Thursday, but revenues were still off target. JP MORGAN RAISES CCH TO "OVERWEIGHT" JP Morgan raised Coca-Cola Hellenic to "overweight" from "neutral", while SocGen raised its target price to 13.5 euros. EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-GROWTH CONCERNS TO CAP SHARES ON FRI European stocks were set to open slightly lower on Friday as expectations for a weak earnings season and lingering uncertainty about Spain's debt crisis kept investors on the back foot after healthy gains in the previous session. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)