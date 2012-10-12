ATHENS, Oct 12 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Friday:
IMF URGES EUROPE TO PUT BRAKE ON DEEP BUDGET CUTS
The IMF on Thursday backed giving debt-burdened Greece and
Spain more time to reduce their budget deficits, cautioning that
cutting too far, too fast would do more harm than good.
GREECE'S BIGGEST FIRM LEAVES, JOBLESS RATE SOARS
Greece said its jobless rate had topped 25 percent and its
biggest company announced on Thursday it would quit the country,
in a fresh blow to an economy German experts warned cannot be
"saved" without writing off more debt.
GREEK BANKS' ECB FUNDING SLIGHTLY DOWN IN SEPT
ECB funding to Greek banks slipped by 0.6 billion euros in
September from a month earlier while emergency liquidity
assistance from the Greek central bank eased by 0.19 billion,
Bank of Greece data showed on Thursday.
GREEK CENTRAL GOVT DEFICIT NARROWS IN JAN-SEPT, REVENUES
STAGNATE
Greece narrowed its central government budget deficit,
excluding local authority and social security spending, by 37
percent in the first nine months of 2012, the finance ministry
said on Thursday, but revenues were still off target.
JP MORGAN RAISES CCH TO "OVERWEIGHT"
JP Morgan raised Coca-Cola Hellenic to
"overweight" from "neutral", while SocGen raised its target
price to 13.5 euros.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-GROWTH CONCERNS TO CAP SHARES ON
FRI
European stocks were set to open slightly lower on Friday as
expectations for a weak earnings season and lingering
uncertainty about Spain's debt crisis kept investors on the back
foot after healthy gains in the previous session.
=============================================================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
contained in company news releases published on this service is
the responsibility of the originating company and not of
Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of
the information in question.
For other related news, double click on:
----------------------------------------------------------
EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News
Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt
Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt
Greek Stock News Greek Money News
Greek Exchange Info
---------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)