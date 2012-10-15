ATHENS, Oct 15 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Monday:
EURO ZONE MULLS NEW WAYS TO CUT GREEK DEBT MOUNTAIN
Euro zone officials are considering new ways to reduce
Greece's huge debt because delays in reforms by Athens and
continued recession have put the target of 120 percent debt to
GDP ratio in 2020 out of reach, euro zone officials said.
GREEK PM SEES AUSTERITY DEAL BY OCT. 18 SUMMIT
Greece expects to agree a new austerity package with its
lenders and for the EU and IMF to bridge their differences on
how to cut the country's debt by the time EU leaders meet on
Oct. 18-19, Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said.
ECB'S ASMUSSEN SAYS GREECE COULD BUY BACK OWN DEBT-PAPER
European Central Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen was quoted
in a newspaper interview saying he could imagine the Greek
government using borrowed funds to buy back its own sovereign
debt from financial markets in order to reduce its debt ratio.
GREECE MAKES PROGRESS, BUT SHOULD GET MORE CHANCES-MERKEL
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday that Greece
seemed to be making headway with its reforms and should stick to
the agreements it had made, but added that the crisis-stricken
country should continue to be given more chances.
GREECE TO AUCTION 1.25 BLN EUR T-BILLS ON OCT 16-DEBT AGENCY
Greece will auction 1.25 billion euros ($1.62 billion) of
three-month T-bills next Tuesday, the country's debt agency PDMA
said on Friday.
EXTENSION OF DEADLINES FOR THE INTERNATIONAL TENDER PROCESS
OF OPAP
Greece extends deadline for expression of interest in OPAP
sale to Nov. 9
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES SEEN OPENING FLAT TO LOWER
European stocks were likely to open flat to slightly lower
on Monday, with weaker commodity prices on concerns about global
growth seen hurting mining and energy shares, while worries
about profit margins for lenders could drag down financials.
(Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)