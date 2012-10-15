ATHENS, Oct 15 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Monday: EURO ZONE MULLS NEW WAYS TO CUT GREEK DEBT MOUNTAIN Euro zone officials are considering new ways to reduce Greece's huge debt because delays in reforms by Athens and continued recession have put the target of 120 percent debt to GDP ratio in 2020 out of reach, euro zone officials said. GREEK PM SEES AUSTERITY DEAL BY OCT. 18 SUMMIT Greece expects to agree a new austerity package with its lenders and for the EU and IMF to bridge their differences on how to cut the country's debt by the time EU leaders meet on Oct. 18-19, Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said. ECB'S ASMUSSEN SAYS GREECE COULD BUY BACK OWN DEBT-PAPER European Central Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen was quoted in a newspaper interview saying he could imagine the Greek government using borrowed funds to buy back its own sovereign debt from financial markets in order to reduce its debt ratio. GREECE MAKES PROGRESS, BUT SHOULD GET MORE CHANCES-MERKEL German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday that Greece seemed to be making headway with its reforms and should stick to the agreements it had made, but added that the crisis-stricken country should continue to be given more chances. GREECE TO AUCTION 1.25 BLN EUR T-BILLS ON OCT 16-DEBT AGENCY Greece will auction 1.25 billion euros ($1.62 billion) of three-month T-bills next Tuesday, the country's debt agency PDMA said on Friday. EXTENSION OF DEADLINES FOR THE INTERNATIONAL TENDER PROCESS OF OPAP Greece extends deadline for expression of interest in OPAP sale to Nov. 9 EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES SEEN OPENING FLAT TO LOWER European stocks were likely to open flat to slightly lower on Monday, with weaker commodity prices on concerns about global growth seen hurting mining and energy shares, while worries about profit margins for lenders could drag down financials. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)