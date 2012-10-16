ATHENS, Oct 16 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Tuesday: GREEK PM SAYS CONFIDENT ATHENS WILL SECURE AID TRANCHE Greece will conclude austerity talks with its lenders to continue receiving the bailout funds it needs, Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said on Monday, but officials said the talks would most likely not be finished by Thursday's EU summit. SOFTENING STANCE ON GREECE, MERKEL RULES OUT DEFAULT Chancellor Angela Merkel has ruled out letting Greece default on its debt, in the latest sign Berlin is softening its stance towards Athens ahead of an eagerly awaited report on its reform progress from the "troika" of international lenders. GREEK BANKS' RECAPITALISATION MUST TAKE PLACE BY APRIL 2013-PRESS The Greek banks' recapitalisation must be completed by the end of April, financial daily Kathimerini reported citing a draft document. www.kathimerini.gr ALPHA, CREDIT AGRICOLE MAY SIGN INITIAL AGREEMENT ON EMPORIKI French lender Credit Agricole may sign as early as Tuesday a preliminary agreement to sell its Greek unit Emporiki to local lender Alpha Bank, financial daily Kerdos reported without citing sources. www.kerdos.gr S&P AFFIRMS NBG, EUROBANK 'CCC/C' RATINGS Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'CCC/C' long-term and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Greek lenders National Bank and Eurobank which have announced a merger deal. DEUTSCHE TELEKOM TO CUT MORE JOBS IN EUROPE-PAPER Deutsche Telekom AG will have to cut more jobs to halt a slide in revenues in Europe, the German telecommunications company's Europe chief told a German newspaper. She said however, that the group was not planning to exit Greek unit OTE, in which it holds a 40 percent stake.  GREECE TO AUCTION 1.25 BLN EUR T-BILLS Greece will auction 1.25 billion euros of three-month T-bills, according to the country's debt agency PDMA. EUROPEAN STOCK INDEX FUTURES SIGNAL FURTHER GAINS European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Tuesday, with stocks poised to extend the previous session's rebound, as worries over the earnings season and global economy eased. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)