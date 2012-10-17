ATHENS, Oct 17 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Wednesday: GREECE, TROIKA TALKS HIT SNAG ON LABOUR REFORMS Greece's labour minister and international lenders briefly suspended talks on austerity cuts on Tuesday to confer with their leaders on the thorny issue of labour reforms, which have prompted objections from government coalition partners. GREECE SELLS 1.625 BLN EUROS OF 3-MONTH T-BILLS, YIELD FALLS Greece sold 1.625 billion euros ($2.10 billion) of three-month T-bills on Tuesday, with the yield falling slightly from a previous auction in September to its lowest level since May, debt agency PDMA said. GREECE PREPARES SECOND WAVE OF PRIVATISATIONS Greece plans to launch tenders to sell or lease a string of state assets, including its biggest refiner and two largest ports, as it battles to pay down debt and meet the terms of an international bailout. C. AGRICOLE TAKES 2 BLN EUR HIT FROM EMPORIKI SALE French bank Credit Agricole said on Wednesday that its sale of Greek lender Emporiki to Alpha Bank would impact its third-quarter net income by 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion). EUROPEAN STOCK INDEX FUTURES SIGNAL HIGHER OPEN European shares were set to extend the previous session's sharp gains on Wednesday as Moody's confirmation of Spain's investment-grade rating and strong earnings from some U.S. companies improved sentiment. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)