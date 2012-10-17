ATHENS, Oct 17 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Wednesday:
GREECE, TROIKA TALKS HIT SNAG ON LABOUR REFORMS
Greece's labour minister and international lenders briefly
suspended talks on austerity cuts on Tuesday to confer with
their leaders on the thorny issue of labour reforms, which have
prompted objections from government coalition partners.
GREECE SELLS 1.625 BLN EUROS OF 3-MONTH T-BILLS, YIELD FALLS
Greece sold 1.625 billion euros ($2.10 billion) of
three-month T-bills on Tuesday, with the yield falling slightly
from a previous auction in September to its lowest level since
May, debt agency PDMA said.
GREECE PREPARES SECOND WAVE OF PRIVATISATIONS
Greece plans to launch tenders to sell or lease a string of
state assets, including its biggest refiner and two largest
ports, as it battles to pay down debt and meet the terms of an
international bailout.
C. AGRICOLE TAKES 2 BLN EUR HIT FROM EMPORIKI SALE
French bank Credit Agricole said on Wednesday that
its sale of Greek lender Emporiki to Alpha Bank would
impact its third-quarter net income by 2 billion euros ($2.6
billion).
EUROPEAN STOCK INDEX FUTURES SIGNAL HIGHER OPEN
European shares were set to extend the previous session's
sharp gains on Wednesday as Moody's confirmation of Spain's
investment-grade rating and strong earnings from some U.S.
companies improved sentiment.
