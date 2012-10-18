ATHENS, Oct 18 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Thursday: GREECE STARTS ANTI-AUSTERITY, 24-HOUR STRIKE AS EU MEETS Greek workers walked off the job for the second time in three weeks on Thursday, hoping to show EU leaders meeting in Brussels that a new wave of wage and pension cuts will only worsen the plight of a people worn down by five years of recession. GREECE'S LENDERS SAY NEAR AUSTERITY DEAL FOR FRESH AID Greece and its international lenders have agreed on most austerity cuts and reforms needed to unlock fresh aid for the near-bankrupt country, the lenders said as they concluded a visit to the Greek capital on Wednesday. EU SUMMIT TO TACKLE BANKING UNION;SPAIN ON WATCH European leaders will try to bridge deep differences over plans for a banking union at a summit on Thursday but no substantial decisions are expected, reviving concerns about complacency in tackling the three-year-old debt crisis. CYPRUS EXPECTS SWIFT BAILOUT AS S&P CUTS DEEPER TO JUNK Cyprus said on Wednesday it expected talks to start with lenders on badly needed aid next week, as ratings agency Standard & Poor's pushed it deeper into junk territory, implying domestic political expediency lay behind a delay in clinching a deal. EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES TO EDGE HIGHER ON CHINA DATA European shares were set to edge higher on Thursday for the fourth straight day of gains, with figures pointing to a year-end rebound in the Chinese economy and encouraging U.S. housing starts data improving sentiment. ============================================================ DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)