ATHENS, Oct 19 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Friday: EUROPE ADVANCES TOWARDS SINGLE BANKING SUPERVISOR European Union leaders took a big stride towards establishing a single banking supervisor for the euro zone, agreeing it would enter into force next year, opening the way for the bloc's rescue fund to inject capital directly into ailing banks. COUNCIL OF EUROPE SAYS SOME GREEK LABOUR REFORMS ILLEGAL Reforms to Greek labour law aimed at cutting costs for the country's recession-hit employers were illegal because they violated workers' rights, a committee at the Council of Europe ruled on Friday in a non-binding judgment. CLASHES ERUPT AT GREEK ANTI-AUSTERITY PROTESTS Greek police clashed with anti-austerity protesters hurling stones and petrol bombs on Thursday, during a general strike that brought much of the near-bankrupt country to a standstill. EUROPEAN STOCK INDEX FUTURES SIGNAL EARLY DIP European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Friday, with tech shares set to feel the pinch from Google's surprisingly weak results.