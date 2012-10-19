ATHENS, Oct 19 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Friday:
EUROPE ADVANCES TOWARDS SINGLE BANKING SUPERVISOR
European Union leaders took a big stride towards
establishing a single banking supervisor for the euro zone,
agreeing it would enter into force next year, opening the way
for the bloc's rescue fund to inject capital directly into
ailing banks.
COUNCIL OF EUROPE SAYS SOME GREEK LABOUR REFORMS ILLEGAL
Reforms to Greek labour law aimed at cutting costs for the
country's recession-hit employers were illegal because they
violated workers' rights, a committee at the Council of Europe
ruled on Friday in a non-binding judgment.
CLASHES ERUPT AT GREEK ANTI-AUSTERITY PROTESTS
Greek police clashed with anti-austerity protesters hurling
stones and petrol bombs on Thursday, during a general strike
that brought much of the near-bankrupt country to a standstill.
EUROPEAN STOCK INDEX FUTURES SIGNAL EARLY DIP
European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on
Friday, with tech shares set to feel the pinch from Google's
surprisingly weak results.
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
(Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)