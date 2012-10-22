ATHENS, Oct 22 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Monday:
GERMAN FIN. MINISTRY MULLS DEBT BUY-BACK FOR GREECE-REPORT
Germany's Finance Ministry is considering a debt buy-back as
a possible way of reducing Greece's huge debt pile which
threatens to rise well above a target level of 120 percent of
GDP by 2020, according to German news magazine Spiegel.
GREEK PM SAYS SURE WILL GET AID BEFORE CASH RUNS OUT NOV. 16
Debt-laden Greece expects to get the bailout money it needs
before its cash runs out in the middle of next month, the prime
minister said on Friday.
SOCGEN TO TAKE 100 MLN EUR HIT ON GREEK UNIT SALE
French bank Societe Generale said it would take a
100 million-euro ($131 million) hit to third-quarter net profit
from its sale of loss-making Greek unit Geniki Bank to Piraeus
Bank.
CENTRAL BANK TO RELEASE AUGUST CURRENT ACCOUNT
The Bank of Greece is expected to release current account
data for August. In July, Greece posted its first monthly
current account surplus in more than two years.
EUROPEAN STOCK INDEX FUTURES SIGNAL STEADY OPEN
European stock futures pointed to a steady open on Monday,
with results from companies like Philips and
Handelsbanken raising expectations that the European
earnings season might not be as bad as some had expected.
