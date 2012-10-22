ATHENS, Oct 22 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Monday: GERMAN FIN. MINISTRY MULLS DEBT BUY-BACK FOR GREECE-REPORT Germany's Finance Ministry is considering a debt buy-back as a possible way of reducing Greece's huge debt pile which threatens to rise well above a target level of 120 percent of GDP by 2020, according to German news magazine Spiegel. GREEK PM SAYS SURE WILL GET AID BEFORE CASH RUNS OUT NOV. 16 Debt-laden Greece expects to get the bailout money it needs before its cash runs out in the middle of next month, the prime minister said on Friday. SOCGEN TO TAKE 100 MLN EUR HIT ON GREEK UNIT SALE French bank Societe Generale said it would take a 100 million-euro ($131 million) hit to third-quarter net profit from its sale of loss-making Greek unit Geniki Bank to Piraeus Bank. CENTRAL BANK TO RELEASE AUGUST CURRENT ACCOUNT The Bank of Greece is expected to release current account data for August. In July, Greece posted its first monthly current account surplus in more than two years. EUROPEAN STOCK INDEX FUTURES SIGNAL STEADY OPEN European stock futures pointed to a steady open on Monday, with results from companies like Philips and Handelsbanken raising expectations that the European earnings season might not be as bad as some had expected. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)