ATHENS, Oct 23 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Tuesday: GREECE, TROIKA TO LOWER PRIVATISATION TARGETS-PRESS Greece and its international lenders may agree to lower the country's privatisation targets for the next three years, newspaper Kathimerini reported on Tuesday, citing a draft document. GREECE'S AEGEAN AIRLINES TO BUY RIVAL OLYMPIC AIR Greece's Aegean Airlines is making a fresh attempt to buy Olympic Air, this time for an agreed 72 million euros, in a bid to generate savings to cope with the country's deep recession and create a stronger domestic competitor to foreign rivals. GREEK RULING COALITION LOSES TWO MPs OVER AUSTERITY Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras has expelled one of his deputies for threatening to vote against the latest package of austerity measures demanded by international lenders, the government said on Monday. Another deputy of a small coalition partner left his party because he did not want to back the measures. POLITICAL LEADERS TO MEET ON AUSTERITY PACKAGE Political leaders in Greece's three-party coalition government are scheduled to meet in the afternoon on the remaining open issues of the austerity measures demanded by the country's international lenders. SENIOR MERKEL ALLY HINTS AT MORE TIME FOR GREECE A senior member of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party hinted on Monday that Greece could be given more time for certain structural reforms if its international lenders suggested this. GREECE POSTS CURRENT ACCOUNT SURPLUS IN AUGUST Greece posted a current account surplus for the second month in a row in August, helped by a shrinking trade deficit, the Bank of Greece said on Monday. EUROPE FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES SET TO RISE;U.S. EARNINGS EYED European stocks are set to rise on Tuesday, reversing the previous session's losses and mirroring a late-session bounce on Wall Street, while investors brace for a flurry of U.S. earnings. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)