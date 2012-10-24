ATHENS, Oct 24 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Wednesday: GREEK COALITION ALLIES BLOCK AUSTERITY PLAN OVER LABOUR CUTS A concession from Greece's lenders on Tuesday failed to win over two junior parties in the ruling coalition who blocked agreement on a vital austerity package because they oppose labour reforms. NO DECISION MADE ON GIVING GREECE EXTRA TIME-ASMUSSEN No decision has been made to give Greece an additional two years to reach its fiscal targets but the troika of international lenders is making progress, European Central Bank board member Joerg Asmussen said on Wednesday.  GERMAN GOVT WON'T AGREE TO GREEK SOLUTION MARKETS DEEM UNSUSTAINABLE German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday that Germany would not give the green light to any solution to Greece's problems which markets consider unsustainable. GREEK UTILITY SALE RISKS UNDERMINING EU ENERGY GOALS The sale of Greek gas firm Depa as part of European Union-backed state asset sales could undermine EU efforts to reduce Russian involvement in Europe's energy markets. Russia's Gazprom has expressed the strongest interest out of the prospective bidders, according to two Greek energy sources with knowledge of the matter. DEPOSITS INFLOWS TO GREEK BANKS REACH 2 BLN EUROS IN SEPT.-OCT-PRESS Bank deposit inflows in the Greek bank have reached 2 billion euros in September and October, according to estimates by bankers, financial daily Imerisia reported. www.imerisia.gr GREEK REGULATOR EXPECTED TO EXTEND SHORT-SELLING BAN-PRESS Greece's securities regulator is expected to extend a short-selling ban on the Athens stock exchange for an additional three months, financial daily Kathimerini reported, citing unnamed sources. The ban expires on October 31. www.kathimerini.gr EUROPEAN STOCK INDEX FUTURES SIGNAL HIGHER OPEN European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wednesday after manufacturing data from China suggested that a recovery in the world's second-biggest economy was strengthening. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)