GREEK COALITION ALLIES BLOCK AUSTERITY PLAN OVER LABOUR CUTS
A concession from Greece's lenders on Tuesday failed to win
over two junior parties in the ruling coalition who blocked
agreement on a vital austerity package because they oppose
labour reforms.
NO DECISION MADE ON GIVING GREECE EXTRA TIME-ASMUSSEN
No decision has been made to give Greece an additional two
years to reach its fiscal targets but the troika of
international lenders is making progress, European Central Bank
board member Joerg Asmussen said on Wednesday.
GERMAN GOVT WON'T AGREE TO GREEK SOLUTION MARKETS DEEM
UNSUSTAINABLE
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday
that Germany would not give the green light to any solution to
Greece's problems which markets consider unsustainable.
GREEK UTILITY SALE RISKS UNDERMINING EU ENERGY GOALS
The sale of Greek gas firm Depa as part of European
Union-backed state asset sales could undermine EU efforts to
reduce Russian involvement in Europe's energy markets.
Russia's Gazprom has expressed the strongest
interest out of the prospective bidders, according to two Greek
energy sources with knowledge of the matter.
DEPOSITS INFLOWS TO GREEK BANKS REACH 2 BLN EUROS IN
SEPT.-OCT-PRESS
Bank deposit inflows in the Greek bank have reached 2
billion euros in September and October, according to estimates
by bankers, financial daily Imerisia reported.
www.imerisia.gr
GREEK REGULATOR EXPECTED TO EXTEND SHORT-SELLING BAN-PRESS
Greece's securities regulator is expected to extend a
short-selling ban on the Athens stock exchange for an additional
three months, financial daily Kathimerini reported, citing
unnamed sources. The ban expires on October 31.
www.kathimerini.gr
EUROPEAN STOCK INDEX FUTURES SIGNAL HIGHER OPEN
European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on
Wednesday after manufacturing data from China suggested that a
recovery in the world's second-biggest economy was
strengthening.
(Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)