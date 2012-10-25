ATHENS, Oct 25 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Thursday: GREECE SAYS IT HAS BEEN GIVEN MORE TIME ON AUSTERITY Greece's finance minister said on Wednesday that his country had been given more time by its international lenders to implement austerity cuts, an assertion played down by leading European Union officials. IMF SAYS 'OUTSTANDING ISSUES' REMAIN ON GREEK AID The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday "outstanding issues" remain about the terms of Greece's bailout package, though there had been progress in discussions in recent days. DRAGHI DEFENDS BOND-BUYING PLAN IN LION'S DEN European Central Bank President Mario Draghi gave a robust defence of his bond-buying plan to ease the euro zone debt crisis, telling sceptical German lawmakers that fears of illegal funding of governments or stoking inflation were misplaced. GREEK DEBT AT 150.5 PCT OF GDP IN Q2-EUROSTAT Greece's public debt stood at 300.807 billion euros, or 150.3 percent of its GDP, in the second quarter, data from the European Union's Statistics Office showed on Wednesday. GREECE FIGHTS DRUG SHORTAGES BY SUSPENDING EXPORTS The Greek government, battling a shortage of many medicines, has suspended all drug exports in the wake of a fresh round of price cuts, according to a notice from the country's drugs regulator. GREEK REGULATOR TO EXTEND SHORT-SELLING BAN-SOURCE Greece's securities regulator is expected to extend a short-selling ban on the Athens stock exchange when the restriction expires on Oct. 31, a source close to the capital markets commission told Reuters on Wednesday. EUROPE STOCK TO WATCH-SHARES SET TO INCH UP, EARNINGS IN FOCUS European stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Thursday, helped by further signs of recovery in China and by expectations data will show Britain probably came out of recession. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)