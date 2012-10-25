ATHENS, Oct 25 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Thursday:
GREECE SAYS IT HAS BEEN GIVEN MORE TIME ON AUSTERITY
Greece's finance minister said on Wednesday that his country
had been given more time by its international lenders to
implement austerity cuts, an assertion played down by leading
European Union officials.
IMF SAYS 'OUTSTANDING ISSUES' REMAIN ON GREEK AID
The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday
"outstanding issues" remain about the terms of Greece's bailout
package, though there had been progress in discussions in recent
days.
DRAGHI DEFENDS BOND-BUYING PLAN IN LION'S DEN
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi gave a robust
defence of his bond-buying plan to ease the euro zone debt
crisis, telling sceptical German lawmakers that fears of illegal
funding of governments or stoking inflation were misplaced.
GREEK DEBT AT 150.5 PCT OF GDP IN Q2-EUROSTAT
Greece's public debt stood at 300.807 billion euros, or
150.3 percent of its GDP, in the second quarter, data from the
European Union's Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.
GREECE FIGHTS DRUG SHORTAGES BY SUSPENDING EXPORTS
The Greek government, battling a shortage of many medicines,
has suspended all drug exports in the wake of a fresh round of
price cuts, according to a notice from the country's drugs
regulator.
GREEK REGULATOR TO EXTEND SHORT-SELLING BAN-SOURCE
Greece's securities regulator is expected to extend a
short-selling ban on the Athens stock exchange when the
restriction expires on Oct. 31, a source close to the capital
markets commission told Reuters on Wednesday.
EUROPE STOCK TO WATCH-SHARES SET TO INCH UP, EARNINGS IN
FOCUS
European stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher
open on Thursday, helped by further signs of recovery in China
and by expectations data will show Britain probably came out of
recession.
(Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)