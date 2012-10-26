ATHENS, Oct 26 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Friday:
GREEK COALITION PARTNER TO VOTE AGAINST LABOUR REFORMS
A junior partner in Greece's coalition government on
Thursday said it would vote against labour reforms demanded by
foreign lenders, blocking a deal on an austerity package
essential to unlock further aid for the near-bankrupt country.
GREEK DEBT TO BADLY MISS TARGET-EURO ZONE OFFICIAL
Greek debt will be above the target of 120 percent of GDP in
2020, a preliminary report by the IMF showed on Thursday, and
Athens will need more reforms before emergency credit from
international lenders can start flowing again.
GREECE EXTENDS SHORT-SELLING BAN TO JAN 31
Greece's securities regulator has extended a short-selling
ban on the Athens stock exchange for another three months to
January 31, it said on Thursday.
GREECE'S AEGEAN AIRLINES SAYS OLYMPIC BUY A NECESSITY
Aegean Airlines' move to cut costs by teaming up with rival
Olympic Air is vital for its survival in debt crisis-hit
Greece's shrinking air transport market, Aegean's deputy
chairman said.
GREEK BANK DEPOSITS RISE 0.6 PCT IN SEPT-CENBANK
Greek business and household bank deposits rose by 0.6
percent, or 0.94 billion euros, in September, central bank data
showed on Thursday.
EUROPEAN STOCK INDEX FUTURES SIGNAL LOWER START
European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on
Friday as lacklustre numbers from global giants Apple
and Amazon set a gloomy backdrop for the release of
U.S. GDP data later in the day.
(Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)