ATHENS, Oct 26 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Friday: GREEK COALITION PARTNER TO VOTE AGAINST LABOUR REFORMS A junior partner in Greece's coalition government on Thursday said it would vote against labour reforms demanded by foreign lenders, blocking a deal on an austerity package essential to unlock further aid for the near-bankrupt country. GREEK DEBT TO BADLY MISS TARGET-EURO ZONE OFFICIAL Greek debt will be above the target of 120 percent of GDP in 2020, a preliminary report by the IMF showed on Thursday, and Athens will need more reforms before emergency credit from international lenders can start flowing again. GREECE EXTENDS SHORT-SELLING BAN TO JAN 31 Greece's securities regulator has extended a short-selling ban on the Athens stock exchange for another three months to January 31, it said on Thursday. GREECE'S AEGEAN AIRLINES SAYS OLYMPIC BUY A NECESSITY Aegean Airlines' move to cut costs by teaming up with rival Olympic Air is vital for its survival in debt crisis-hit Greece's shrinking air transport market, Aegean's deputy chairman said. GREEK BANK DEPOSITS RISE 0.6 PCT IN SEPT-CENBANK Greek business and household bank deposits rose by 0.6 percent, or 0.94 billion euros, in September, central bank data showed on Thursday. EUROPEAN STOCK INDEX FUTURES SIGNAL LOWER START European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Friday as lacklustre numbers from global giants Apple and Amazon set a gloomy backdrop for the release of U.S. GDP data later in the day. (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)