ATHENS, Oct 29 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Monday: GREECE SAYS EU/IMF LENDERS REFUSE TO CONCEDE ON REFORMS Greece's foreign lenders have refused to make any further concessions on changes to labour laws contested by a junior coalition partner, the country's finance minister said on Sunday, prolonging an impasse on a crucial austerity package. EURO ZONE MINISTERS TO HOLD CALL ON GREECE OCT. 31 Euro zone finance ministers, called the Eurogroup, will hold a conference call next Wednesday afternoon to discuss Greece, the spokesman for the Eurogroup president said on Friday. GREEK OPPOSITION REJECTS CUTS BUT WON'T FORCE POLL Greece's opposition leader denounced international lenders' demands as dealing the "final blow" to a devastated economy but said on Friday he would not seek to bring down the government. GREEK EDITOR ARRESTED OVER LIST OF SWISS ACCOUNTS Greek police arrested the editor of a weekly magazine for publishing a list of more than 2,000 names of wealthy Greeks who have placed money in Swiss bank accounts, police said on Sunday. GERMAN FINMIN RULES OUT GREEK DEBT 'HAIRCUT'-RADIO German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble ruled out public investors accepting a debt restructuring, or "haircut", on their Greek bonds but said in an interview to be aired on Sunday that a debt repurchasing programme could be considered. STATISTICS AUTHORITY TO RELEASE SEPTEMBER PPI Greece's statistics authority ELSTAT will release producer prices index for September. PPI inflation slowed to 6.5 percent in August. EUROPE FACTORS TO WATCH-STOCKS SET TO FALL; EYES ON UBS European stocks were set to slip on Monday, adding to last week's losses, as investors fret about the outlook for corporate profits following a string of disappointing quarterly results. (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)