GREECE SAYS EU/IMF LENDERS REFUSE TO CONCEDE ON REFORMS
Greece's foreign lenders have refused to make any further
concessions on changes to labour laws contested by a junior
coalition partner, the country's finance minister said on
Sunday, prolonging an impasse on a crucial austerity package.
EURO ZONE MINISTERS TO HOLD CALL ON GREECE OCT. 31
Euro zone finance ministers, called the Eurogroup, will hold
a conference call next Wednesday afternoon to discuss Greece,
the spokesman for the Eurogroup president said on Friday.
GREEK OPPOSITION REJECTS CUTS BUT WON'T FORCE POLL
Greece's opposition leader denounced international lenders'
demands as dealing the "final blow" to a devastated economy but
said on Friday he would not seek to bring down the government.
GREEK EDITOR ARRESTED OVER LIST OF SWISS ACCOUNTS
Greek police arrested the editor of a weekly magazine for
publishing a list of more than 2,000 names of wealthy Greeks who
have placed money in Swiss bank accounts, police said on Sunday.
GERMAN FINMIN RULES OUT GREEK DEBT 'HAIRCUT'-RADIO
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble ruled out public
investors accepting a debt restructuring, or "haircut", on their
Greek bonds but said in an interview to be aired on Sunday that
a debt repurchasing programme could be considered.
STATISTICS AUTHORITY TO RELEASE SEPTEMBER PPI
Greece's statistics authority ELSTAT will release producer
prices index for September. PPI inflation slowed to 6.5 percent
in August.
EUROPE FACTORS TO WATCH-STOCKS SET TO FALL; EYES ON UBS
European stocks were set to slip on Monday, adding
to last week's losses, as investors fret about the outlook for
corporate profits following a string of disappointing quarterly
results.
