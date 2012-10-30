ATHENS, Oct 30 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Tuesday:
GREEK SOCIALISTS SIGNAL THEY WILL BACK AUSTERITY CUTS
Greece's PASOK party on Monday gave its strongest hint yet
that it intends to provide the support the government needs to
get cuts demanded by foreign lenders approved in parliament.
GREEK BANKS TO BE RECAPITALISED PARTLY VIA SHARES
Greek banks will have to issue shares to meet more than half
of a 9 percent capital adequacy requirement to be set as part of
their recapitalisation, sources said, in a move that could help
them avoid nationalisation.
NBG TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR EUROBANK BID
National Bank, Greece's largest lender, holds a
shareholder meeting on Tuesday, seeking a green light for its
proposed acquisition of Eurobank via a share swap.
INVESTORS' FEARS OF EURO ZONE BREAKUP FALL SHARPLY IN
OCT-SURVEY
Investors' fears that Greece could leave the euro zone
within the next year fell sharply in October amid hopes that
international lenders will grant Athens more time to fix its
budget, a survey showed on Monday.
GREEK EDITOR STANDS TRIAL OVER SWISS ACCOUNTS LIST
A prominent Greek journalist who published the names of more
than 2,000 wealthy Greeks with Swiss bank accounts appeared in
court on Monday to stand trial for violating data privacy laws
in a case which aroused international concern.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-STOCKS SEEN EDGING HIGHER IN THIN
TRADE
European stocks are seen opening slightly higher on Tuesday,
keeping within their recent range in a likely quiet session with
Wall Street still closed, as investors digested mixed company
results.
(Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)