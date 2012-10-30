ATHENS, Oct 30 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Tuesday: GREEK SOCIALISTS SIGNAL THEY WILL BACK AUSTERITY CUTS Greece's PASOK party on Monday gave its strongest hint yet that it intends to provide the support the government needs to get cuts demanded by foreign lenders approved in parliament. GREEK BANKS TO BE RECAPITALISED PARTLY VIA SHARES Greek banks will have to issue shares to meet more than half of a 9 percent capital adequacy requirement to be set as part of their recapitalisation, sources said, in a move that could help them avoid nationalisation. NBG TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR EUROBANK BID National Bank, Greece's largest lender, holds a shareholder meeting on Tuesday, seeking a green light for its proposed acquisition of Eurobank via a share swap.  INVESTORS' FEARS OF EURO ZONE BREAKUP FALL SHARPLY IN OCT-SURVEY Investors' fears that Greece could leave the euro zone within the next year fell sharply in October amid hopes that international lenders will grant Athens more time to fix its budget, a survey showed on Monday. GREEK EDITOR STANDS TRIAL OVER SWISS ACCOUNTS LIST A prominent Greek journalist who published the names of more than 2,000 wealthy Greeks with Swiss bank accounts appeared in court on Monday to stand trial for violating data privacy laws in a case which aroused international concern. EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-STOCKS SEEN EDGING HIGHER IN THIN TRADE European stocks are seen opening slightly higher on Tuesday, keeping within their recent range in a likely quiet session with Wall Street still closed, as investors digested mixed company results. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)