ATHENS, Oct 31 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Wednesday: GREEK 2013 BUDGET AIMS FOR 0.4 PCT PRIMARY SURPLUS-SOURCE Greece will aim for a primary surplus of 0.4 percent of gross domestic product in its 2013 budget, a government official told Reuters on Wednesday, declining to be named. - GREEK GOVERNMENT GETS MORE BACKING ON REFORMS An overwhelming majority of Greek Socialist lawmakers have agreed to vote in favour of contested austerity reforms, party officials told Reuters on Tuesday, sharply increasing the odds of securing parliamentary approval for the measures. EURO ZONE MINISTERS TO DISCUSS GREECE, NO DECISION SEEN Euro zone finance ministers will hold a conference call on Wednesday to discuss progress in negotiations of the revised Greek bailout but are not expected to make any decisions yet, two euro zone officials said on Tuesday. GREECE LOWERS PRIVATISATION REVENUE TARGET Greece has lowered its privatisation revenue target, aiming to raise about 11 billion euros from asset sales by the end of 2016, the chairman of its privatisations agency said on Tuesday. GREECE'S NBG TO HOLD NEW SHAREHOLDER VOTE ON EUROBANK DEAL Greece's largest lender National Bank will hold another shareholder meeting on November 12 for a vote on its offer to take over rival Eurobank after Tuesday's assembly did not achieve the required quorum. STATISTICS AUTHORITY TO RELEASE AUGUST RETAIL SALES Greece's statistics authority will release retail sales data for August. Greek retail sales by volume fell 9.1 percent year-on-year in July. EUROPE FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES SET TO INCH UP;ARCELORMITTAL EYED European stocks are set to edge up on Wednesday, although gains could be limited by disappointing earnings from ArcelorMittal and Anheuser-Busch InBev which rekindled worries over the outlook for corporate profits. (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)