ATHENS, Oct 31 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Wednesday:
GREEK 2013 BUDGET AIMS FOR 0.4 PCT PRIMARY SURPLUS-SOURCE
Greece will aim for a primary surplus of 0.4 percent of
gross domestic product in its 2013 budget, a government official
told Reuters on Wednesday, declining to be named.
-
GREEK GOVERNMENT GETS MORE BACKING ON REFORMS
An overwhelming majority of Greek Socialist lawmakers have
agreed to vote in favour of contested austerity reforms, party
officials told Reuters on Tuesday, sharply increasing the odds
of securing parliamentary approval for the measures.
EURO ZONE MINISTERS TO DISCUSS GREECE, NO DECISION SEEN
Euro zone finance ministers will hold a conference call on
Wednesday to discuss progress in negotiations of the revised
Greek bailout but are not expected to make any decisions yet,
two euro zone officials said on Tuesday.
GREECE LOWERS PRIVATISATION REVENUE TARGET
Greece has lowered its privatisation revenue target, aiming
to raise about 11 billion euros from asset sales by the end of
2016, the chairman of its privatisations agency said on Tuesday.
GREECE'S NBG TO HOLD NEW SHAREHOLDER VOTE ON EUROBANK DEAL
Greece's largest lender National Bank will hold
another shareholder meeting on November 12 for a vote on its
offer to take over rival Eurobank after Tuesday's
assembly did not achieve the required quorum.
STATISTICS AUTHORITY TO RELEASE AUGUST RETAIL SALES
Greece's statistics authority will release retail sales data
for August. Greek retail sales by volume fell 9.1 percent
year-on-year in July.
EUROPE FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES SET TO INCH UP;ARCELORMITTAL
EYED
European stocks are set to edge up on Wednesday,
although gains could be limited by disappointing earnings from
ArcelorMittal and Anheuser-Busch InBev which
rekindled worries over the outlook for corporate profits.
=============================================================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
contained in company news releases published on this service is
the responsibility of the originating company and not of
Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of
the information in question.
For other related news, double click on:
----------------------------------------------------------
EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News
Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt
Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt
Greek Stock News Greek Money News
Greek Exchange Info
---------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)