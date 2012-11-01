ATHENS, Nov 1 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets. Due to a journalist strike on Wednesday, there were no Greek newspapers on the stands on Thursday. PROGRESS IN EURO ZONE TALKS ON GREECE, NO DEAL YET Greece revealed on Wednesday that it will overshoot its deficit and debt targets again next year because of a deeper than forecast recession as euro zone finance ministers debated how to keep the near-bankrupt state afloat. For a factbox on key targets in Greece's 2013-2016 budget plan, click on GREEK AUGUST RETAIL SALES FALL 9.2 PCT Y/Y Greek retail sales by volume fell 9.2 percent year-on-year in August, with the pace of the decline unchanged from July, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Wednesday. MARKIT TO RELEASE GREEK PMI FOR OCTOBER Markit will release its Greek PMI manufacturing index for October. In September, the index inched up to 42.2 points. EUROPEAN STOCK INDEX FUTURES TRADE FLAT TO LOWER European stock index futures pointed to a flat-to-lower open on Thursday, in what is expected to be a light session due to public holidays in part of mainland Europe. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)