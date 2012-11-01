ATHENS, Nov 1 Here are news stories, press
PROGRESS IN EURO ZONE TALKS ON GREECE, NO DEAL YET
Greece revealed on Wednesday that it will overshoot its
deficit and debt targets again next year because of a deeper
than forecast recession as euro zone finance ministers debated
how to keep the near-bankrupt state afloat.
GREEK AUGUST RETAIL SALES FALL 9.2 PCT Y/Y
Greek retail sales by volume fell 9.2 percent year-on-year
in August, with the pace of the decline unchanged from July,
data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Wednesday.
MARKIT TO RELEASE GREEK PMI FOR OCTOBER
Markit will release its Greek PMI manufacturing index for
October. In September, the index inched up to 42.2 points.
EUROPEAN STOCK INDEX FUTURES TRADE FLAT TO LOWER
European stock index futures pointed to a flat-to-lower open
on Thursday, in what is expected to be a light session due to
public holidays in part of mainland Europe.
(Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)