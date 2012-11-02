ATHENS, Nov 2 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Friday: FINANCING ISSUES MAIN OBSTACLE ON GREEK TALKS-IMF The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday financing issues remained the main obstacle for debt-laden Greece to receive more bailout money from its international lenders. GREEK COURT CHALLENGES PENSION REFORM PLAN Pension reform demanded by foreign lenders may be unconstitutional, a Greek court ruled on Thursday, in a setback to the government's efforts to push through an austerity package for the near-bankrupt country. GREEK SOCIALIST DEPUTY QUITS IN OPPOSITION TO AUSTERITY Greek lawmaker Michalis Kassis quit the co-ruling Socialist PASOK party on Thursday in protest at austerity measures, adding pressure on the governing coalition before an important parliamentary vote next week on contested reforms. GREEK MANUFACTURING SLUMP DRAGS ON IN OCT-PMI Greece's three-year manufacturing slump dragged on in October, hurt by weak domestic demand and a marked decline in export orders which led firms to cut jobs, a survey showed on Thursday. GREEK JOURNALIST ACQUITTED IN SWISS ACCOUNTS SCANDAL A Greek journalist who published the names of more than 2,000 of his compatriots who held Swiss bank accounts was acquitted on Thursday in a case that touched a nerve over the role of tax evasion in the country's debt crisis. GREECE'S OTE RAISES TARGET FOR EARLY RETIREMENTS Greece's biggest telecoms group, OTE, has stepped up cost-cutting efforts by increasing the number of staff it wants to take early retirement, its chief executive said on Thursday. EUROPEAN STOCK INDEX FUTURES SIGNAL HIGHER OPEN European stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Friday, tracking gains in Asia, although many investors are unlikely to commit to buying large, new positions before U.S. jobs data later in the day. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)