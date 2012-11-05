ATHENS, Nov 5 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Monday: GREECE MAKES AUSTERITY PUSH, WORKERS GEAR FOR STRIKE Greece's government will present a new austerity package to parliament on Monday, facing a week of strikes and protests over proposals which must win deputies' approval if the country is to secure more aid and stave off bankruptcy. CRUCIAL VOTES WILL END TALK OF GREECE EXITING EURO-PM Talk of Greece exiting the euro will end after critical votes in parliament this week on new austerity measures, labour reforms and the 2013 budget, Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said on Sunday. MOST GREEKS FIND IT HARD TO MAKE ENDS MEET-STATS AGENCY More than half of all Greeks have trouble paying their bills, the country's statistics agency said on Friday, as efforts to meet the country's bailout terms drive up poverty and income inequality. GREECE TO AUCTION 1.0 BLN EUR OF 6-MONTH T-BILLS ON NOV 6-DEBT AGENCY Greece will auction 1.0 billion euros ($1.29 billion) of six-month T-bills on Nov. 6 to refinance a 1.6 billion euro maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said on Friday. PORTUGAL, GREECE SEEK TECHNICAL ADVICE FROM WORLD BANK-KIM Greece and Portugal have sought technical advice from the World Bank to help their economies recover from deep fiscal crises and talks are at the early stages, bank President Jim Yong Kim said on Sunday at the G20 meeting in Mexico. DRUGMAKERS OFFER TO CAP GREECE'S MEDICINES BILL International drug companies have offered to cap the total amount the Greek government has to pay for its medicines in a bid to resolve a crisis that is jeopardising both the supply of drugs to patients and drugmakers' profits. EUROPE FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES TO FALL, FOCUS ON U.S. ELECTION European shares were set to open lower on Monday, mirroring losses on Wall Street and in Asia, with uncertainty related to the outcome of a tightly fought U.S. presidential election prompting investors to trade cautiously. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)