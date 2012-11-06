ATHENS, Nov 6 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets. Due to a journalist strike on Monday, there were no Greek newspapers on the stands on Tuesday. GREECE FACES 48-HOUR STRIKE OVER AUSTERITY CUTS Greek workers begin a 48-hour strike on Tuesday to protest against a new round of austerity cuts that unions say will devastate the poor and drive a failing economy to collapse. EURO ZONE ON TRACK FOR DECISION ON GREECE ON NOV 12 International lenders and Greece are on track to reach a deal to unfreeze emergency lending to Athens at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Nov. 12, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Monday. RUSSIAN, AZERI FIRMS BID FOR GREEK DEPA-SOURCES Russia's Gazprom and Sintez and Azerbaijan's state-owned SOCAR are the main bidders for Greek gas company Depa, in a deal that could help the near-bankrupt country raise up to 1 billion euros, three people familiar with the situation said on Monday. EUROPE STOCK INDEX FUTURES SIGNAL EARLY GAINS European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Tuesday, although gains were seen limited as many investors remain on the sidelines, waiting for the outcome of the tight U.S. presidential election. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)