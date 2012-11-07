ATHENS, Nov 7 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Wednesday: GREECE TO VOTE ON AUSTERITY, PROTESTS INTENSIFY Greece's coalition government hopes to overcome its own divisions and defy protesters' fury at parliament's gates on Wednesday to push through an austerity package needed to secure an injection of aid and avert bankruptcy. For a factbox on the highlights of the new Greek austerity package click on GREEK BAILOUT DEAL TO DECIDED IN 'DUE TIME'-VAN ROMPUY A deal to keep Greece afloat by providing more bailout money will be agreed in "due time" once a report on the country is finalised by the troika of the IMF, the European Commission and the European Central Bank, European Council President Herman van Rompuy said on Tuesday. AUSTERITY PLAN SOURS GREEK ECONOMIC MOOD IN OCTOBER Greek consumers grew more pessimistic about their economy in October as the government wrangled with international lenders about more austerity measures, data showed on Tuesday. RUSSIAN, AZERI FIRMS MAIN BIDDERS FOR GREEK GAS COMPANY Russia's Gazprom and Sintez, Azerbaijan's state-owned SOCAR and two Greek groups have bid for Greek gas company DEPA, Greece's privatisation agency said on Tuesday. CCH NINE-MONTH PROFIT SEEN DOWN 15 PCT Greek group CCH, the world's second-largest bottler of Coca-Cola, was expected to post a 15 percent drop in nine-month profit after demand fell in austerity-hit markets and costs rose. GREECE SELLS 1.3 BLN EUROS OF 6-MONTH T-BILLS, YIELD FALLS Greece sold 1.3 billion euros of six-month Treasury bills on Tuesday, with the yield slightly falling from a previous auction in October, debt agency PDMA said. EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-EQUITIES SEEN BOOSTED BY OBAMA WIN Europe's main stock indexes are seen pushing higher at the open on Wednesday after a U.S. election victory for President Barack Obama removed uncertainty over leadership of the world's biggest economy. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)