ATHENS, Nov 8 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Thursday:
GREEK GOVT DEFIES PROTESTS TO APPROVE MORE AUSTERITY
Greece's government voted by a razor thin margin on Thursday
to approve an austerity package needed to unlock vital aid and
avert bankruptcy, despite an internal rift and violent protests
at the gates of parliament.
GREEK COKE BOTTLER PROFIT CRIMPED BY AUSTERITY, COSTS
Coca-Cola Hellenic (CCH), the world's
second-largest bottler of Coca-Cola Co. soft drinks,
posted a 12 percent drop in nine-month profit, hurt by austerity
in its debt-laden markets, higher commodity costs and currency
shifts.
GREEK TELECOMS FIRM OTE SET TO REPORT Q3 PROFIT DROP
OTE, Greece's biggest telecoms group, is expected
to announce a drop in third quarter profit, weighed by recession
in its markets and cuts in regulated prices for cell phone
calls.
LONG GREEK RECESSION CAN END NEXT YEAR, SAYS EU
Greece's battered economy will begin to claw its way out of
a six-year recession in the second half of next year and grow
modestly in 2014, the European Commission forecast on Wednesday.
EU'S REHN: MATURITY, INTEREST CHANGE POSSIBLE ON GREEK
LOANS, NO HAIRCUT
Lengthening the maturities of official loans to Greece and
lowering interest charged on them could help reduce the
country's huge public debt, but a haircut is not on the agenda
and is not necessary, the EU's top economic official said.
SWISS AIM FOR SPEEDY DEAL TO TAX OFFSHORE GREEK ASSETS
Switzerland is ready to enter into formal negotiations with
Greece over a deal to tax the assets wealthy Greeks have stashed
in secret Swiss bank accounts.
EUROPEAN STOCK INDEX FUTURES SIGNAL HIGHER OPEN
European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on
Thursday, with a sharp decline in the previous session prompting
some investors to buy cheaper stocks, although gains are likely
to be limited.
(Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)