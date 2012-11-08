ATHENS, Nov 8 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Thursday: GREEK GOVT DEFIES PROTESTS TO APPROVE MORE AUSTERITY Greece's government voted by a razor thin margin on Thursday to approve an austerity package needed to unlock vital aid and avert bankruptcy, despite an internal rift and violent protests at the gates of parliament. GREEK COKE BOTTLER PROFIT CRIMPED BY AUSTERITY, COSTS Coca-Cola Hellenic (CCH), the world's second-largest bottler of Coca-Cola Co. soft drinks, posted a 12 percent drop in nine-month profit, hurt by austerity in its debt-laden markets, higher commodity costs and currency shifts. GREEK TELECOMS FIRM OTE SET TO REPORT Q3 PROFIT DROP OTE, Greece's biggest telecoms group, is expected to announce a drop in third quarter profit, weighed by recession in its markets and cuts in regulated prices for cell phone calls. LONG GREEK RECESSION CAN END NEXT YEAR, SAYS EU Greece's battered economy will begin to claw its way out of a six-year recession in the second half of next year and grow modestly in 2014, the European Commission forecast on Wednesday. EU'S REHN: MATURITY, INTEREST CHANGE POSSIBLE ON GREEK LOANS, NO HAIRCUT Lengthening the maturities of official loans to Greece and lowering interest charged on them could help reduce the country's huge public debt, but a haircut is not on the agenda and is not necessary, the EU's top economic official said. SWISS AIM FOR SPEEDY DEAL TO TAX OFFSHORE GREEK ASSETS Switzerland is ready to enter into formal negotiations with Greece over a deal to tax the assets wealthy Greeks have stashed in secret Swiss bank accounts. EUROPEAN STOCK INDEX FUTURES SIGNAL HIGHER OPEN European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Thursday, with a sharp decline in the previous session prompting some investors to buy cheaper stocks, although gains are likely to be limited. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)