ATHENS, Nov 11 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Monday:
GREEK GOVT SURVIVES CONFIDENCE VOTE, KICKS OUT A DEPUTY
Greece's conservative-led coalition defeated, as expected,
an opposition-sponsored motion to topple the government on
Monday, but lost one lawmaker who was expelled after backing the
opposition.
EUROBANK HOPES TO BE PRIVATISED BY JANUARY-PRESS
Greece's Eurobank the only major lender under
full HFSF control, hopes to be privatised by January next year,
euro2day reported on Monday without citing sources. Athens faces
a March 2014 deadline to return the bank to the private sector,
either fully or partially.ECB'S MERSCH TELLS GREECE ANOTHER HAIRCUT IS ONLY LAST
RESORT
European Central Bank Executive Board member Yves Mersch
urged Greece on Friday to push on with reforms to bring the
country back to growth without relying on more debt relief.
EUROPEAN SHARES EDGE HIGHER, RSA SLUMPS
European shares edged higher in early trading on Monday,
with investors betting that the growing pace of U.S. economic
recovery will offset any negative impact of the Federal
Reserve's likely move to cut stimulus.
=============================================================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
contained in company news releases published on this service is
the responsibility of the originating company and not of
Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of
the information in question.
For other related news, double click on:
----------------------------------------------------------
EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News
Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt
Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt
Greek Stock News Greek Money News
Greek Exchange Info
---------------------------------------------------------