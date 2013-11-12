ATHENS, Nov 12 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Tuesday: THE TROIKA OF LENDERS MEETS GREEK FINANCE MINISTER Representatives of Greece's international lenders will meet Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras on Tuesday as part of an ongoing review of the country's progress in meeting bailout targets. GREECE SIGNS 550 MLN EURO LOAN DEAL WITH EIB The European Investment Bank agreed on Monday to extend credit lines worth 550 million euros to Greek institutions, mainly to resume construction of four toll roads which stopped in 2010 due to the country's debt crisis and lenders' reluctance to finance the project. GREECE TO AUCTION 1.0 BLN EUROS OF 3-MONTH T-BILLS ON TUESDAY Greece will auction 1.0 billion euros ($1.34 billion) of three-month treasury bills on November 12 to refinance a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said on Friday. GREECE'S BIGGEST CEMENT MAKER TITAN RELEASES NINE-MONTH RESULTS EUROPEAN SHARES SEEN STEADY, EARNINGS IN FOCUS European stocks were seen steady on Tuesday, with investors combing through a batch of company results from blue-chips including Vodafone, Infineon and Deutsche Post. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info ---------------------------------------------------------