ATHENS, Nov 15 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Friday: GREECE MUST STEP UP EFFORTS TO UNLOCK FUNDS-EUROGROUP HEAD Euro zone finance ministers pressed Greece on Thursday to speed up structural reforms and continue fiscal consolidation and privatisation to unblock more of the international loans that keep it afloat. GREECE'S EUROBANK ANNOUNCES 2 BLN EURO SHARE ISSUE Eurobank, Greece's No. 3 lender, said on Thursday it would sell 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) worth of new shares at the end of the year as part of a plan to return to private ownership after a bailout in 2012. HELLENIC PETROLEUM SEES SUMMER PICK-UP IN GREEK FUEL DEMAND Hellenic Petroleum, Greece's biggest oil refiner, made its first profit this year in the third quarter, it said on Thursday, helped by a bumper season for tourism which boosted fuel consumption. GREEK TELECOM OTE TO SPEND 190 MLN EUROS ON JOB CUTS PLAN Greece's biggest telecoms company OTE offered on Thursday a voluntary redundancy plan to shed more than 1,000 workers, which will cost the company 190 million euros ($254.68 million). GREEK RECESSION EASES IN Q3, UNEMPLOYMENT STUBBORN Greece's economy shrank by a slightly better-than-expected 3 percent in the third quarter compared with the same period last year, its smallest such decline in nearly three years, thanks to a rebound in tourism. LINEOS ISSUES 145MLN EURO LOAN FOR PROTERGIA UNIT EUROPEAN SHARES TO WATCH: EQUITIES TO END WEEK ON FIRM FOOTING European stocks are seen opening flat to slightly higher on Friday, consolidating the previous session's strong gains and looking to U.S. data to confirm that the world's biggest economy is not yet strong enough to warrant scaling back of stimulus. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Athens Newsroom)