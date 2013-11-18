ATHENS, Nov 18 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Monday: GREECE'S NBG NEARS DEAL TO SELL PROPERTY UNIT-SOURCES National Bank of Greece, the country's largest lender, is close to clinching a deal to sell a majority stake in its fully-owned real estate arm Pangaia to private equity firm Invel Real Estate, two bankers close to the deal told Reuters on Sunday. CYPRUS TO FULLY LIFT CAPITAL CONTROLS IN MONTHS-FINMIN Cyprus is likely to completely lift controls on capital movement within months, finance minister Harris Georgiades told Reuters on Friday, ending a controversial chapter in the euro zone's short history. GREEKS RALLY AGAINST AUSTERITY, MARK 40 YRS SINCE STUDENT REVOLT Thousands of Greeks protesting against austerity marched through the streets of Athens on Sunday to mark the 40th anniversary of a bloody student uprising against the then-ruling military junta. EUROPEAN SHARES SET FOR STEADY OPEN, FOCUS ON DATA European shares headed for a steady open on Monday with investors consolidating trading positions after six straight weeks of gains and waiting for fresh catalysts to push the market beyond recent five-year highs. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Athens Newsroom)