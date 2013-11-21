ATHENS, Nov 21 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Thursday: TROIKA TO LEAVE GREECE ON THURSDAY, RETURN IN DECEMBER Inspectors from foreign lenders checking on Greece's progress towards its bailout targets plan to leave Athens on Thursday and return in early December to continue the review, a Greek finance ministry official said on Wednesday. GREECE TO TAKE TOUGH LINE ON EUROBANK SHARE SALE- SOURCE Greece's bank bailout fund wants the main investors in a share sale by Eurobank to commit to holding their stakes for a fixed period and will not accept an "excessive discount" to get the deal done, a source familiar with the fund's position said. Eurobank became 95 percent owned by the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) after it failed to attract private investment over the summer. OPAP THIRD QUARTER SALES RISE FOR FIRST TIME IN 3 YEARS Greece's gambling monopoly OPAP, sold recently to a Czech-Greek fund, reported a better-than-expected third quarter profit on Wednesday, as sales from its betting products improved for the first time in three years. A new management took over OPAP last month after the government sold its 33 percent stake to Emma Delta for 652 million euros, belatedly marking the first major privatisation under the country's international bailout. GREECE TO SUBMIT 2014 BUDGET PLAN TO PARLIAMENT Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras will submit next year's budget plan to parliament on Thursday. The budget is expected to project mild growth next year after a six-year recession and a primary budget surplus, before interest payments. GREECE'S SOLE OIL PRODUCER BEARISH ON CHANCES OF LARGE FIND Energean Oil & Gas, Greece's only oil producer, plans to invest 200 million euros over the next three years as part of the debt-laden country's plan to develop untapped hydrocarbon resources, its chief executive said on Wednesday. But in an interview with Reuters, Rigas Mathios played down the prospect of any large find to the west and south of the mainland and said new production in the two blocks it plans to develop would not begin until 2015 at the earliest. ASIAN STOCKS SAG TO 1-WEEK LOWS AS CHINA, FED CONCERNS SOUR MOOD Downbeat China manufacturing activity added to gloom in most Asian stock markets on Thursday, while emerging market currencies faltered as the dollar charged ahead after the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest minutes hinted at stimulus tapering. Europe was poised to follow Asia lower, with financial spreadbetters expecting Britain's FTSE 100 to open around 0.3 percent lower, Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 each off as much as 0.5 percent. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Athens Newsroom)