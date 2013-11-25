ATHENS, Nov 25 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on onday: GREEK BANKS WELL CAPITALISED, CENTRAL BANKER SAYS Greek banks have enough bailout funds on hand to cope with any additional capital needs from bad loans, the country's central banker George Provopoulos told a news website on Monday. GREEK PM SAYS NEEDS DEAL WITH TROIKA BY END-YEAR Greece and its international lenders need to agree by the end of the year on a deal to release the next installment of bailout funds to the debt-laden country, its Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said on Saturday. GREECE NEEDS NO ACROSS-THE-BOARD FISCAL CUTS, IMF SAYS Greece needs to find further savings to meet its fiscal bailout targets but can avoid unpopular across-the-board spending cuts, the IMF's envoy for the country said on Saturday. EUROPEAN SHARES SET TO RISE AFTER IRAN DEAL European stocks are seen rising on Monday, as a deal between Iran and six world powers aimed at curbing the Iranian nuclear programme in exchange for initial sanctions relief was seen as boosting investors' sentiment. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 0.7394 euros) (Reporting by Athens Newsroom)