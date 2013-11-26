ATHENS, Nov 26 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Tuesday: GREEK "FISCAL GAP" HAS NARROWED TO 1 BLN EUR, FINMIN SAYS Greece and its international lenders are bridging their differences over the country's 2014 budget, Greece's Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras said on Monday. Greece needs to find 1 billion euros of extra savings to reach its 2014 fiscal targets, Stournaras said, down from 3 billion originally. NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE SEALS $880 MLN PROPERTY DEAL National Bank of Greece NBGr.AT, the country's largest lender, said on Monday it has agreed to sell a majority stake in its real estate arm Pangaia to private equity firm Invel Real Estate in a 653 million-euro ($882 million) deal. GREEK BANKS PUSH FOR SHARE WARRANT CHANGES Some of Greece's biggest banks and their advisors are starting to press the country's banking rescue fund to look at ways to speed up their return to wider private ownership, banking sources say. EUROPEAN SHARES SEEN STEADY, FOCUS ON DATA European shares headed for a steady start on Tuesday after rising to a one-week high in the previous session, with investors looking for fresh catalysts to drive the market higher. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 0.7394 euros) (Reporting by Athens Newsroom)