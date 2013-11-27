ATHENS, Nov 27 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Wednesday: GREECE ENTERS MSCI EMERGING MARKETS INDEXES Ten Greek companies will enter MSCI's Emerging Markets index on Wednesday, potentially bringing in billions of dollars of investment as funds tracking or benchmarked to the index adjust their portfolios. GREEK PPC 9-MONTH PROFIT EVAPORATES AFTER PRICE ROW Greece's dominant electricity producer PPC reported a 95 percent annual profit drop in the first nine months of the year, weighed by a one-off charge incurred in a row over power prices with its biggest client. BANK OF CYPRUS MAKES 1.8 BLN EURO LOSS ON GREECE, PROVISIONS Bank of Cyprus, the bank which seized client deposits to recapitalise in March, reported a 1.8 billion euro ($2.44 billion) net loss for the first half of the year, hit by the forced disposal of Greek operations and rising loan-loss provisions. EUROPE FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES SET TO INCH HIGHER, DAX EYED European stocks are set to inch higher on Wednesday following the previous session's retreat, with German shares in the spotlight after Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats reached a deal on forming a grand coalition. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 0.7394 euros) (Reporting by Athens Newsroom)