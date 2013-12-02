ATHENS, Dec 2 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Monday: EU-IMF POSTPONE VISIT TO ATHENS IN DISPUTE OVER REFORMS Inspectors from the EU and IMF have postponed a planned visit to Greece, officials told Reuters on Friday, a move that marks a new low in relations between the parties and could delay aid payments to Athens. MOODY'S RAISES GREEK RATING TO 'CAA3' Rating agency Moody's raised Greece's sovereign rating to 'Caa3' from 'C' on Friday, saying it expected the debt-laden nation to meet its 2014 budget targets and that its recession will end next year. PIRAEUS BANK POSTS SMALLER LOSS, EUROBANK LOSSES WIDEN Greece's second-biggest lender Piraeus Bank BOPr.AT posted a smaller loss in the first nine months of the year excluding a one-off gain, helped by lower funding costs and cost-cutting. ATHENS BOURSE DECISIONS ON PRICE FLUCTUATION LIMITS HSBC STARTS COVERING JUMBO, FOLLI FOLLIE WITH "OVERWEIGHT", OPAP WITH "NEUTRAL" SOCGEN CUTS HELLENIC PETROLEUM TO "SELL" FROM "HOLD" EUROPEAN SHARES SET FOR MIXED OPEN European stocks were set to open mixed on Monday as investors moved to the sidelines ahead of a batch of manufacturing data from the euro zone due later in the session, as well as this week's U.S. macroeconomic data which could shed light on the outlook for the Federal Reserve's stimulus measures. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 0.7394 euros) (Reporting by Athens Newsroom)