ATHENS, Jan 16 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Thursday: GREEK CENBANKER-FIRMS MUST TAP CAPITAL MARKETS TO COPE WITH CREDIT CRUNCH Greece's banking system will have a limited capacity to expand credit in the short term and businesses must look to capital markets and other sources to make up for the financing gap, the country's central banker said on Wednesday. EFSF MATCHES RECORD FOR LARGEST SUPRANATIONAL BOND The European Financial Stability Facility matched its own record for the largest supranational bond issue on Wednesday, after receiving EUR12bn orders from investors, said a bank managing the deal.  EUROPEAN SHARES SEEN HIGHER ON US OPTIMISM, RIO BOOST European stocks were seen opening a touch higher on Thursday, building on a 5-1/2 year high hit in the previous session, as further indications that the U.S. economy is strengthening and a bullish production update from global miner Rio Tinto supported sentiment.