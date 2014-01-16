ATHENS, Jan 16 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Thursday:
GREEK CENBANKER-FIRMS MUST TAP CAPITAL MARKETS TO COPE WITH
CREDIT CRUNCH
Greece's banking system will have a limited capacity to
expand credit in the short term and businesses must look to
capital markets and other sources to make up for the financing
gap, the country's central banker said on Wednesday.
EFSF MATCHES RECORD FOR LARGEST SUPRANATIONAL BOND
The European Financial Stability Facility matched its own
record for the largest supranational bond issue on Wednesday,
after receiving EUR12bn orders from investors, said a bank
managing the deal.
EUROPEAN SHARES SEEN HIGHER ON US OPTIMISM, RIO BOOST
European stocks were seen opening a touch higher on
Thursday, building on a 5-1/2 year high hit in the previous
session, as further indications that the U.S. economy is
strengthening and a bullish production update from global miner
Rio Tinto supported sentiment.
============================================================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
contained in company news releases published on this service is
the responsibility of the originating company and not of
Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of
the information in question.
