ATHENS, Jan 17 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Friday: GREEK BANKS LIKELY TO NEED FRESH CAPITAL - CENBANK Greek banks are likely to need additional capital after results of a health check are finalised this month, the country's central bank said on Thursday, potentially threatening government plans to reduce its own funding gap. TROIKA TO RESUME GREEK BAILOUT REVIEW END-JANUARY Greece's international lenders are due to return to Athens at the end of the month to resume a review of progress made under its bailout before paying out more rescue loans, a finance ministry official said on Thursday. EUROPEAN SHARES SEEN OPENING SLIGHTLY HIGHER European shares were likely to edge higher on Friday, tracking slight gains in U.S. equity futures and Asian stocks, although the market remained vulnerable to sell-offs after more company results and data releases.