ATHENS, Jan 31 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Friday: GREEK PM PROMISES HEFTY BUDGET SURPLUS, RECOVERY IN SIGHT Greece will post a budget surplus of at least 1 billion euros in 2013 and return the bulk of that to cash-strapped Greeks, Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said on Thursday, seeking to wrest momentum back from an emboldened leftist opposition. Samaras, whose two-party coalition has just a three-seat majority in parliament, is under growing pressure as polls show the leftist Syriza party steadily gaining ground against the ruling parties ahead of local and EU elections in May. GREEK ECONOMY TO BOTTOM OUT IN 2014 BUT SMALL CONTRACTION POSSIBLE-IOBE Greece's economy is expected to bottom out in 2014 after a six-year recession, but national output may still suffer a small contraction, Greek think tank IOBE said on Thursday taking a less optimistic view than the government and its international lenders. Athens projects the 183 billion euro economy, which has shrunk by almost a quarter during the protracted slump, will pull out of recession and grow by 0.6 percent this year. ASIAN STOCKS SLIP, YEN RISES IN HOLIDAY-HIT TRADE Asian stocks slipped on Friday, as fears about the impact of the Federal Reserve's stimulus withdrawal on emerging markets offset the reassurance of upbeat U.S. growth data. European bourses were expected to start the session on the defensive. Capital Spreads predicted Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE would open 18 points lower, or 0.3 percent; Germany's DAX .GDAXI to fall 15 points, or 0.2 percent; and France's CAC 40 .FCHI to open flat. BANK OF CYPRUS RELEASES $1.3 BLN OF BAIL-IN DEPOSITS TO CLIENTS Cypriot lender Bank of Cyprus BOC.CY will release 950 million euros ($1.3 billion) in time deposits frozen under a recapitalisation arrangement last year which bailed-in its own depositors, it said on Thursday. It is the first major release of funds since the Cypriot bank seized 47.5 percent of uninsured deposits exceeding 100,000 euros and converted them into equity, giving its clients, including many wealthy Russians, a stake in the bank. HSBC RAISES PUBLIC POWER CORP. PRICE TARGET HSBC raises price target to 15.50 euros from 15euros; rating overweight. DEUTSCHE TELEKOM SAYS PLANS FURTHER INVESTMENT IN GREECE Deutsche Telekom AG says plans a further 1.2 billion euros in investments in Greece over the next four years, together with subsidiary OTE. ============================================================ DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. (Reporting by Athens Newsroom)