ATHENS Feb 3 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Monday:

GERMANY PREPARING NEW GREEK AID PACKAGE - SPIEGEL

Germany's finance ministry is preparing the ground for a third aid package for Greece before European elections in May, Der Spiegel weekly and its website reported on Saturday, citing a five-page ministry 'position paper'.

The possibilities outlined include a further debt haircut that would mainly hit public creditors or a "limited additional programme" in which Greece could receive fresh money from the European rescue fund, the report said.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DISMISSES REPORTS ON RAISING OTE STAKE

Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE dismissed as speculation media reports that it was considering raising its stake in its Greek unit OTE OTEr.AT.

GAZPROM CLOSE TO DEAL ON GAS PRICE CUT FOR GREECE'S DEPA -SOURCE

Russian gas exporting monopoly Gazprom GAZP.MM has agreed in principal to cut its price for DEPA, Greece's biggest natural gas utility, a source at Gazprom said on Friday.

ASIA STOCKS SLIP; EURO DOGGED BY ECB TALK

Asian shares lost more ground on Monday as strains in emerging markets show little sign of abating, while growing pressure for another policy easing in Europe shoved the euro to 10-week lows.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-SOFT START EYED AHEAD OF PMI DATA

European stocks were seen opening flat to lower on Monday, capped by a sell-off in emerging markets as investors awaited European manufacturing data before deciding whether to buy back into shares after a dire start to the year. ============================================================

