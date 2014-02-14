ATHENS Feb 14 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Friday:

GREEK JOBLESS RATE HITS NEW RECORD OF 28 PCT IN NOVEMBER

Greece's jobless rate scaled a new high of 28 percent in November, data showed on Thursday, with no let up in the pace of job shedding despite tentative signs of economic recovery elsewhere.

Unemployment inched up to 28 percent from a revised 27.7 percent in the previous month, as the labour market continued to buckle amid the country's austerity-fuelled economic slump.

COCA COLA HBC "CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC" AFTER Q4 NET PROFIT RISE

Q4 comparable net profit 34 million euro, up 54 percent

Q4 comparable EPS (E) 0.09, up 50 percent

GLOBAL MARKETS-STOCKS RISE, DOLLAR STRUGGLES AFTER DOWNBEAT DATA

Asian shares mostly rose on Friday while the U.S. dollar struggled to regain traction after downbeat U.S. economic data pushed it to a nearly three-week low against the euro.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS added about 0.7 percent, on track for its biggest weekly gain since September.

European stocks were expected to open mixed on Friday, as the soft U.S. data kept investors cautious ahead of fourth-quarter growth data for the euro zone. Analysts polled by Reuters expect slightly faster growth in the 17-nation economy.

BANKS THAT BADLY FAIL ECB TEST WILL BE CLOSED- EUROGROUP HEAD

Banks that fail this year's European health checks badly will have to be closed down, the head of the euro zone finance ministers group said on Thursday.

The European Central Bank will conduct an Asset Quality Review later this year to assess the health of 130 large banks in the 18 countries that share the euro before it takes over as their supervisor in November.

