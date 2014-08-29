ATHENS Aug 29 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Friday:

BAD DEBT PROVISIONS HIT GREECE'S PPC H1 NET PROFIT

Greece's dominant power utility PPC reported a bigger-than-expected drop in first-half net profit, weighed down by increased provisions for overdue bills and tariff cuts.

GREEK BANK DEPOSITS RISE FOR FIFTH STRAIGHT MONTH IN JULY

Greek bank deposits rose slightly in July for the fifth month in a row, central bank data showed.

BANK OF CYPRUS CEO SAYS EXPECTS RE-LISTING OF BANK SHARE ON CYPRUS, ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE "IN WEEKS"

GREEK RETAILER FOLLI PROFIT SOARS ON ROBUST ASIA

Greece's biggest jewellery retailer Folli Follie reported a 30 percent rise in first-half core profit, helped by robust growth in its Asian business and a gradual recovery in consumer morale in its crisis-hit home market.

GREECE'S NBG FIRST-HALF PROFITS BOOSTED BY ONE-OFF TAX GAIN

National Bank of Greece (NBG) reported higher-than-expected first-half profits on Thursday, helped by lower funding costs, a strong contribution from Turkish arm Finansbank FINBN.IS, lower bad loan provisions and a deferred tax benefit of 994 million euros.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES SET TO INCH UP; INFLATION DATA EYED

European stocks were set to inch up in early trade on Friday as investors await inflation figures for the euro zone, which may shed light on the European Central Bank's next move.

GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIAN SHARES SLUMP AS UKRAINE TENSIONS FLARE

Asian shares slumped on Friday, pulling back from a more than six-year high touched this week, after flaring Ukraine tensions spoiled investor risk appetite.

