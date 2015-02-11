ATHENS Feb 11 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Wednesday:
GREEK PM EASILY WINS CONFIDENCE VOTE, EU SHOWDOWN LOOMS
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras comfortably won a
confidence vote on his plan to cancel a deeply unpopular bailout
programme and challenge European leaders as both sides prepare
for a showdown at meetings in Brussels this week.
TIME FOR GREECE TO END DEBT STANDOFF, BUT NO PLAN B YET -
AUSTRIA
There is still time for Greece to end a debt standoff with
its European partners, though no Plan B is in the offing,
Austria's finance minister said, adding that Athens must honour
the terms of its bailout package.
GREEK FOREIGN MINISTER IN RUSSIA FOR TALKS WITH LAVROV
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias will hold talks with
his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday
amid speculation that Athens might seek financing help outside
the euro zone if negotiations with its European partners fail.
GREECE SAYS CANNOT EXCLUDE CLASH IN EU NEGOTIATIONS
Greece is not seeking a clash with its European partners but
cannot exclude one, its finance minister said on the eve of a
crucial euro zone finance ministers' meeting to discuss the
country's future.
CHINA SAYS "KNOWS NOTHING" ABOUT AID OFFER FOR GREECE
China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday it had no
knowledge of any offer by Beijing for aid to Greece after
Greece's deputy foreign minister said China had offered economic
support even though Athens had not requested it.
NO PLAN FOR GREECE READY, ATHENS MUST EXTEND BAILOUT -
MOSCOVICI
Greece will have to ask for an extension of its current
bailout to give itself and the euro zone time to hammer out a
new agreement, as there is no specific plan for Athens now, the
EU's economics commissioner said on Tuesday.
GREEK DEFENCE MINISTER SAYS GREECE HAS PLAN B IF EU RIGID ON
DEAL
Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos said that if Greece
failed to get a new debt agreement with the euro zone, it could
always look elsewhere for help.
GREEK FOREIGN MINISTER TAKES WAR REPARATIONS CLAIM TO
BERLIN, GETS REBUFFED
The Greek foreign minister took his government's claim for
World War Two reparations direct to Berlin on Tuesday and
received a clear rebuke from his German counterpart.
BUNDESBANK'S WEIDMANN URGES GREECE TO MAKE "CREDIBLE" REFORM
EFFORT
The chief of Germany's Bundesbank pressed Greece on Tuesday
to make a credible effort to get back on its feet with tighter
public finances and economic reforms, showing no willingness to
bend in a standoff with Athens.
GREEK BANK DEPOSIT OUTFLOWS SLOW IN FEB- BANK SOURCES
Greek bankers said on Tuesday that deposit outflows have
slowed so far in February after a sharp increase estimated for a
month earlier, but savers are still uneasy over the new leftist
government's standoff with its official lenders.
GREEK BANKS SOLVENT AT THE MOMENT- ECB'S JAZBEC
Greece's banks are not at risk of insolvency at the moment,
European Central Bank Governing Council member Bostjan Jazbec
told German daily Handelsblatt in an interview published on
Wednesday.
GERMAN FINMIN:IF GREECE DOESN'T WANT NEW PROGRAMME, THAT'S
IT
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday
that if Greece did not want a new aid programme, "then that's
it", adding that he expected to hear something binding from
Athens on Wednesday.
GREEK PUBLIC STRONGLY BEHIND GOVERNMENT'S HARD LINE IN EU
FIGHT- POLL
The Greek government is heading into a tough financial
negotiation with European Union partners with overwhelming
support at home for its positions, a poll showed on Tuesday.
GREECE AIMS TO HALT GOLD MINE, CANCEL DEVELOPMENT OF FORMER
AIRPORT
Greece's new government will take steps to halt a
Canadian-run gold mine project and aims to cancel a development
scheme at Athens' former airport, pressing ahead with plans to
roll back the country's privatisation programme.
GLOBAL MARKETS-STOCKS, CURRENCIES WARY OF GREEK CONFUSION
Asian stock markets turned cautious on Wednesday while the
U.S. dollar crept higher as looming euro zone meetings to
discuss the Greek debt crisis threatened to produce more
confusion than clarity.
======================
(Compiled by George Georgiopoulos)