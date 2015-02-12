ATHENS Feb 12 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Thursday:

GREECE, EURO ZONE FAIL TO AGREE ON DEBT, TO TRY AGAIN ON MONDAY

Greece's new leftist government and its international creditors failed to agree on a way forward on the country's unpopular bailout and will try again on Monday, with time running out for a financing deal.

REJECTED EUROGROUP DRAFT SPOKE OF "EXTENDING" GREEK BAILOUT

A draft statement by euro zone finance ministers on how to handle Greece's finances spoke of "extending" its current bailout deal as a "bridge" to a new package, according to a copy of the draft that was rejected by Athens.

"BANKRUPT BUT FREE": GREEKS SUPPORT PUSH AGAINST EU AUSTERITY

Thousands of Greeks took to the streets of Athens on Wednesday to support their new anti-austerity government which was locked in tough negotiations with euro zone partners in Brussels.

GREEK PM MAY MEET MERKEL INFORMALLY BUT NO SET MEETING- GOVT SPOKESMAN

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has no scheduled meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at a European Union leaders meeting on Thursday but the two leaders may have an informal one, Greece's government spokesman said.

IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS GREECE IS COMPETENT, THOUGHT ABOUT ISSUES

The head of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde praised Greek officials on Wednesday after meeting Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis as "competent", but said reaching an agreement would take time.

GREECE SAYS STILL INTENT ON HALTING PRIVATISATION OF PORTS

Greece's government said on Wednesday it was sticking to plans to halt the sale of its two biggest ports, Piraeus OLPr.AT and Thessaloniki OLTr.AT, rebuffing reports it was having second thoughts.

GREECE, OECD AGREE TO WORK TOGETHER ON REFORMS

Greece and the OECD agreed on Wednesday to work together on reforms to the Greek economy, but Athens insisted it would not let outsiders decide what policies it should adopt.

GREECE SELLS 1.13 BLN EUROS OF 3-MONTH T-BILLS, YIELD RISES

Greece sold 1.137 billion euros ($1.29 billion) of three-month Treasury bills on Wednesday to roll over a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said, in the second sale since a new leftist government was elected.

GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA STOCKS, EURO FALL AS GREEK UNCERTAINTY SAPS CONFIDENCE

Asian stocks and the euro fell on Thursday as markets erred on the side of caution over the ongoing Greek debt negotiations amid conflicting headlines on progress in the talks.

