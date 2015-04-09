ATHENS, April 9 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Thursday:
RUSSIA COULD GIVE GREECE ADVANCE FUNDS FOR FUTURE GAS
PROJECT- SOURCES
Russia is considering soon giving Greece funds based on
future profits it could earn from shipping Russian gas to Europe
as part of a pipeline extension, two Greek government sources
said on Wednesday.
GREEK PM GETS SUPPORT, NOT MONEY FROM PUTIN
Russian President Vladimir Putin offered Greek Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras moral support and long-term cooperation
but no financial aid on Wednesday, leaving Athens to fend for
itself in resolving urgent debt problems with Western creditors.
GREECE RAISES 1.1 BLN EUROS, SELLS ALL 6-MONTH T-BILLS ON
OFFER
Greece raised 1.138 billion euros ($1.24 billion) at an
auction of six-month Treasury bills on Wednesday, moving the
full amount on offer in the first of two sales this month as it
tries to roll over debt and navigate its way through a cash
crunch.
GERMANY SEES NO SIGN THAT GREECE CHANGED VIEW ON RUSSIA
SANCTIONS
Germany has no reason to think that Athens has softened its
stance towards sanctions imposed by the EU on Russia over the
Ukraine crisis, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday
when Greece's prime minister was due to visit Vladimir Putin.
BULGARIA COMPLAINS TO EU OVER GREECE'S NEW WITHOLDING TAX
Bulgaria will file a complaint to the European Commission
about Greece's decision to impose a 26 percent tax on
cross-border transactions between the neighbours, the government
said on Wednesday.
ROMANIA LAUNCHES CRIMINAL PROBE INTO STATE LOTTERY
Romania is investigating the country's national lottery and
a Greek-controlled firm over illegal slot-machine gambling that
prosecutors say has cost the state budget more than 100 million
euros ($108 million).
GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA EXTENDS GAINS, DOLLAR SUPPORTED AFTER
FED MINUTES
Asian stocks rose on Thursday, extending the previous
session's gains, while the dollar drew support from minutes of
the Federal Reserve's last meeting showing the U.S. central bank
was still on course to hike interest rates this year.
======================
(Compiled by George Georgiopoulos)