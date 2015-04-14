ATHENS, April 14 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Tuesday:

GREECE DENIES REPORT THAT IT IS PREPARING FOR DEBT DEFAULT

Greece denied on Monday a report by the Financial Times that it was preparing for a debt default if it did not reach a deal with its creditors by the end of the month and said the negotiations were proceeding "swiftly" towards a solution.

TIME IS RUNNING OUT ON GREEK DEBT TALKS, SAYS TOP EU OFFICIAL

Greece is not moving fast enough to draw up and implement structural reforms and there is limited time to prevent it running out of cash, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Monday.

GREECE DISMISSES SPECULATION OF EARLY ELECTIONS- GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL

Athens dismissed media reports on Monday that the government was considering calling early elections.

ECB SEES RISKS IN GREECE'S PLANNED HOME FORECLOSURE LAW

Greece's draft law to protect primary residences from foreclosures goes beyond protecting low-income debtors and could encourage strategic defaults, the European Central Bank said in a legal opinion on Saturday in a potential setback to the plan.

ANALYSIS-GREECE MAY HAVE BLOWN BEST HOPE OF DEBT DEAL

Even if it survives the next three months teetering on the brink of bankruptcy, Greece may have blown its best chance of a long-term debt deal by alienating its euro zone partners when it most needed their support.

GREEK FINANCE MINISTRY HITS BACK AT GERMAN NEWSPAPER REPORT

Greece's finance ministry dismissed on Sunday a report by a German newspaper which said that euro zone officials were shocked at Greece's failure to outline plans for structural reforms at last week's talks in Brussels.

PORTUGAL PM SAYS GREECE FACING DELICATE SITUATION

Portuguese Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said on Friday that Greece is facing a delicate situation and that he hopes an agreement between Athens and its creditors can be found.

GREECE EXPECTS DEAL SOON ON RUSSIAN GAS PIPELINE PARTICIPATION

Athens expects to agree to take part in a pipeline that would bring Russian gas to Europe via its territory, Greece's energy minister said on Friday, estimating the project would cost 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion).

GLOBAL MARKETS-CHINA SHARES EXTEND BULL RUN, US DOLLAR DIPS

Chinese shares extended their meteoric ascent to reach new heights on Tuesday, while much of the rest of Asia took a breather after recent hefty gains.

A surprise decision by Singapore's central bank not to ease policy gave a boost to emerging currencies in the region and prompted profit-taking on crowded positions in the U.S. dollar.

