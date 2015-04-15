ATHENS, April 14 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Wednesday:
GREECE RULES OUT EARLY ELECTION
Greece's state minister on Wednesday ruled out that the
leftist government was considering an early election.
ECB RAISES EMERGENCY FUNDING CAP FOR GREEK BANKS
The European Central Bank raised the cap on emergency
liquidity assistance that Greek banks can draw from the
country's central bank by 800 million euros, taking the ELA
ceiling to 74 billion euros, a banking source told Reuters on
Tuesday
GREECE'S VAROUFAKIS TO MEET OBAMA, DRAGHI AMID DEBT TALKS
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis will meet U.S.
President Barack Obama and European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi during a trip to Washington this week for meetings of the
IMF and the World Bank, his ministry said on Tuesday.
JUMBO SAYS 9-MONTH SALES TO MARCH ROSE 8.6 PCT Y/Y
EUROPEAN SHARES EDGE HIGHER, NOKIA GAINS AFTER DEAL
European shares advanced on Wednesday, with Finnish telecom
network equipment maker Nokia NOK1V.HE leading the market higher
after agreeing to buy Alcatel-Lucent ALUA.PA.
======================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
contained in company news releases published on this service is
the responsibility of the originating company and not of
Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of
the information in question.
For other related news, double click on:
------------------------------------------------------------
EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News DBT-GR
Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt
Greek Economic Indicators ECI-GR Government Debt GR/GOVT
Greek Stock News STX-GR Greek Money News M-GR
Greek Exchange Info GR/EXCH1
-----------------------------------------------------------
(Compiled by Karolina Tagaris)