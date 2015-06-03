ATHENS, June 3 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Wednesday:

GREECE'S CREDITORS DRAFT DEAL TO UNLOCK AID, ATHENS RESISTS

Greece's creditors on Tuesday drafted the broad lines of an agreement to put to the leftist government in Athens in a bid to conclude four months of acrimonious negotiations and release aid before the cash-strapped country runs out of money.

GREEK PM, EU'S JUNCKER TO MEET IN BRUSSELS ON WEDNESDAY- OFFICIAL

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will travel to Brussels on Wednesday for a meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, a Greek government official said on Tuesday.

EU, ECB, IMF AGREE ON TERMS OF DEBT DEAL TO PUT TO GREECE

The European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund agreed on Tuesday on the terms of a cash-for-reform deal to be put to Greece in a bid to conclude four months of debt negotiations, a senior EU official said.

ECB RAISES EMERGENCY FUNDING FOR GREEK BANKS BY 500 MLN EUROS- SOURCE

The European Central Bank raised the cap on emergency liquidity assistance Greek banks can draw from the country's central bank by 500 million euros, taking the ceiling to 80.7 billion euros, a banking source told Reuters on Tuesday.

EUROGROUP CHIEF SAYS ATHENS MUST BE "HONEST" WITH VOTERS

The head of the council of euro zone finance ministers said on Tuesday there were signs that Athens was more motivated than before to reach an agreement with its creditors, but warned the Greek government must be "honest" with its voters.

GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA STOCKS SUBDUED, EURO AND AUSSIE STAND TALL

A spike in U.S. and German debt yields reduced the appetite for riskier assets to keep Asian share markets subdued on Wednesday, while the euro held gains made on upbeat euro zone inflation data and on hopes that Greece will reach a deal with creditors.

