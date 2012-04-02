ATHENS, April 2 Here are news stories, press
reports and events which may affect Greek financial markets on
Monday:
SUPPORT FOR GREEK SOCIALISTS RISES AHEAD OF ELECTION
Support for Greece's co-ruling socialists is ticking up ahead of
an election expected in May, though backing for the country's
biggest parties remains low, an opinion poll showed on
Saturday. [ID: nL6E8EV0D6]
EURO ZONE AGREES TO BOOST RESCUE CAPACITY
Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Friday to increase their
financial firewall to 700 billion euros to ward off a new
flare-up of Europe's sovereign debt crisis, drawing a positive
initial reaction from G20 partners and markets. [ID: nL6E8EU5I9]
GREECE SAYS 17 FIRMS EXPRESS INTEREST IN GAS COMPANY SALE
Seventeen firms expressed initial interest in the privatisation
of Greek natural gas company DEPA, one of the country's major
assets to go on the block to help pay down public debt, its
privatisations agency (HRADF) said on Friday.
MARKIT TO RELEASE MARCH PMI
Markit will release its March Manufacturing Purchasing Managers'
Index (PMI) for Greece. In February, the index fell to a survey
low of 37.7 points.
EUROPE FACTORS-SHARES SET TO RISE, HELPED BY CHINA DATA
European stocks were seen rising on Monday, set to kick off the
second quarter on a positive note as surprisingly strong Chinese
manufacturing data eased recent worries over the country's
economic outlook. [ID: nL6E8F207S]
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou)