ATHENS, Aug 10 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Friday: GREECE TO REVIVE PUBLIC SERVANTS DISMISSAL PLAN-SOURCES Greece will revive the labour reserve measure targeting 40,000 public servants for eventual dismissal, determined to achieve the 11.5 billion euros in savings it promised international lenders, government officials said on Thursday. GREECE EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL T-BILLS AUCTION Greece is expected to announce the amount of additional T-bills to pay a government bond that matures later this month. CYPRUS C.BANK SAYS HOPES FOR TROIKA DEAL BY END-SEPT Cyprus's central bank governor said on Thursday he hoped a financial bailout accord could be brokered with international lenders by the end of September for aid to help a banking system battered by its exposure to Greece. GREECE SACKS STATE COMPANY HEAD FOR NOT CUTTING SALARIES Greece sacked the head of its state nickel producer LARCO on Thursday for refusing to reduce workers' pay, the first state company chief to lose his job in the fight to cut costs and stay hooked up to an international bailout. OUTLOOK FOR EURO ZONE STRUGGLERS DARKENS FURTHER The fortunes of the euro zone's most vulnerable economies have darkened markedly since June, according to a Reuters poll of economists that showed Spain will apply for an EU bailout within months. GREEK JOBLESS RATE HITS NEW RECORD, MORE PAIN AHEAD Greece's jobless rate climbed to a new record in May, underlining how austerity prescribed to slash deficits and keep bailout funds flowing is hitting the economy on which recovery depends. GREEK JUNE INDUSTRY OUTPUT EDGES HIGHER Greek industrial output registered a slightly positive year-on-year reading in June after a multi-month slump, helped by a rise in mining production, data from the country's statistics service ELSTAT showed on Thursday. GREEK CONSTRUCTION SLUMPS FURTHER IN MAY Greece's construction sector slumped again in May, weighing on an economy expected to stay in recession for a fifth consecutive year, data from the country's statistics service (ELSTAT) showed on Thursday. GREECE TO EXTEND H1 BANK RESULTS REPORTING PERIOD-PRESS Greece's Finance Ministry is expected to extend the deadline for the release of the banks' first-half financial results by one month to the end of September, so that the government can finalise the recapitalisation terms of the sector, financial daily Kathimerini reported. www.kathimerini.gr EUROPEAN SHARES RETREAT ON WEAK CHINESE DATA European shares fell on Friday, after a five-day winning streak, as weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data caused equity markets to retreat from levels that were close to their 2012 peaks. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)