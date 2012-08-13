ATHENS, August 13 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Monday: GREECE TO SELL T-BILLS ON AUG 14 TO REPAY BOND Greece will auction 3.125 billion euros ($3.83 billion) of three-month T-bills on August 14 to fund the rollover of a previous issue and repay a 3.2 billion euro government bond maturing this month, the country's debt agency said on Friday. Greece's statistics authority will release seasonally unadjusted flash GDP estimates for the second quarter. Greece's GDP shrank 6.5 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2012. GREECE SAYS PLENTY OF 'FAT' IN TAX EVASION Greece can raise more money by fighting rampant tax evasion than piling extra spending cuts to convince international lenders to keep it afloat, a senior Greek official said on Friday. GREEK JAN-JULY BUDGET DEFICIT SHRINKS Greece managed to shrink its deficit in the first seven months of 2012 and squeeze it below targets as it scrambles to finalise 11.5 billion euros of additional savings to secure continued bailout funding from the euro zone and the IMF. EUROPE FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES SEEN INCHING HIGHER AT OPEN European stocks were seen opening flat to slightly higher on Monday, reviving their brisk rally started in late July, boosted by mounting expectation of central bank action to support global economic growth. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)