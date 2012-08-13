ATHENS, August 13 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Monday:
GREECE TO SELL T-BILLS ON AUG 14 TO REPAY BOND
Greece will auction 3.125 billion euros ($3.83 billion) of
three-month T-bills on August 14 to fund the rollover of a
previous issue and repay a 3.2 billion euro government bond
maturing this month, the country's debt agency said on Friday.
Greece's statistics authority will release seasonally
unadjusted flash GDP estimates for the second quarter. Greece's
GDP shrank 6.5 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of
2012.
GREECE SAYS PLENTY OF 'FAT' IN TAX EVASION
Greece can raise more money by fighting rampant tax evasion
than piling extra spending cuts to convince international
lenders to keep it afloat, a senior Greek official said on
Friday.
GREEK JAN-JULY BUDGET DEFICIT SHRINKS
Greece managed to shrink its deficit in the first seven
months of 2012 and squeeze it below targets as it scrambles to
finalise 11.5 billion euros of additional savings to secure
continued bailout funding from the euro zone and the IMF.
EUROPE FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES SEEN INCHING HIGHER AT OPEN
European stocks were seen opening flat to slightly
higher on Monday, reviving their brisk rally started in late
July, boosted by mounting expectation of central bank action to
support global economic growth.
(Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)