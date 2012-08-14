ATHENS, Aug 14 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Tuesday: GREECE TO SELL T-BILLS ON AUG 14 TO REPAY BOND Greece will auction 3.125 billion euros of three-month T-bills on August 14 to fund the rollover of a previous issue and repay a 3.2 billion euro government bond maturing this month, according to the country's debt agency. GREECE SINKS AGAIN, MORE CUTS TO SAVE BAILOUT IN STORE Greece's economy shrank 6.2 percent on an annual basis in the second quarter, a slump that is expected to persist as the government scrambles to nail down billions in additional cuts to keep international bailout funds flowing. GREEK BANKS' ECB FUNDING DROPS IN JULY, ELA UP Greek lenders turned to their country's central bank for liquidity in July after the European Central Bank stopped accepting Greek government bonds as collateral from July 25, Bank of Greece data showed on Monday. EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES SEEN REBOUNDING, FOCUS ON DATA European shares were set to bounce back on Tuesday with investors betting that a slew of economic releases in Europe and the United States might strengthen the case for more monetary stimulus to tackle a slowdown in global growth. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)