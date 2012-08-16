ATHENS, Aug 16 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Thursday:
GREEK PM TO MEET EURO LEADERS, SEEKING BUDGET LEEWAY
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras will next week hold his
first meetings with euro zone leaders since taking office,
striving to assure them he will honour a pledge for more
austerity and gauging whether they could grant him more time to
pull it off.
GREECE RAISES 4.06 BLN EUR VIA T-BILLS TO REPAY AUG. 20 BOND
Greece stepped up its T-bill issuance on Tuesday, raising
4.06 billion euros to cover a government bond redemption later
this month and refinance a maturing three-month issue as it
awaits a delayed tranche of bailout money.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-FUTURES SIGNAL HIGHER OPEN
European stock futures pointed to a higher open on Thursday
as expectations for further stimulus measures from central banks
to aid global growth persisted after U.S. economic numbers came
in mixed and China said its trade outlook had deteriorated.
(Reporting by Lila Chotzoglou)