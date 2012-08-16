ATHENS, Aug 16 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Thursday: GREEK PM TO MEET EURO LEADERS, SEEKING BUDGET LEEWAY Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras will next week hold his first meetings with euro zone leaders since taking office, striving to assure them he will honour a pledge for more austerity and gauging whether they could grant him more time to pull it off. GREECE RAISES 4.06 BLN EUR VIA T-BILLS TO REPAY AUG. 20 BOND Greece stepped up its T-bill issuance on Tuesday, raising 4.06 billion euros to cover a government bond redemption later this month and refinance a maturing three-month issue as it awaits a delayed tranche of bailout money. EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-FUTURES SIGNAL HIGHER OPEN European stock futures pointed to a higher open on Thursday as expectations for further stimulus measures from central banks to aid global growth persisted after U.S. economic numbers came in mixed and China said its trade outlook had deteriorated. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Lila Chotzoglou)