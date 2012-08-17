ATHENS, Aug 17 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Friday: REUTERS POLL-MAJORITY OF ANALYSTS SEES NO GREEK EXIT According to the latest Reuters poll, 45 of 64 economists expect Greece to remain in the currency bloc in the next 12 months, compared with 35 of 64 economists in a similar poll in May. GREEK BONDS GIVE BANK OPPORTUNITY IT IS LOATH TO USE By taking a loss on its Greek bond holdings, the European Central Bank could both help Athens and calm investors who fear they will take a hit from its new bond-buying plans, but a voluntary writedown faces fierce resistance from within. GREEK BANKS RECAP TERMS IN LATE AUGUST The finance ministry will have prepared the basic framework for the recapitalization of the Greek banks in late August, before the troika arrives in Athens, daily Kathimerini reported. www.kathimerini.gr EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-FUTURES SIGNAL FURTHER GAINS European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Friday, extending their sharp three-week rally, helped by growing hope that the worst of the euro zone crisis might be over. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Lila Chotzoglou)