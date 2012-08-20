ATHENS, Aug 20 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
onday:
GREECE CLOSE TO SEALING CUTS PACKAGE-FINMIN OFFICIAL
Greece has inched closer to nailing down the cuts required
by its foreign creditors in exchange for financial aid, agreeing
10.8 billion of the 11.5 billion euros worth of cuts demanded, a
government official said on Friday.
BUDGET BREATHER FOR GREECE WOULD SPUR ECONOMIC
RECOVERY-REPORT
Finance ministry officials in Greece have calculated that
the debt-stricken country's economy will recover faster and its
debt be more sustainable if it is given two more years to reduce
its budget deficit, a Greek newspaper reported on Saturday.
GERMAN POLITICIANS SAY NO LEEWAY FOR GREECE ON REFORMS
Senior German politicians stepped up the pressure on Greece
to stick to its reforms before the Greek prime minister visits
Berlin this week and made clear that there was no appetite in
the German parliament for a third aid package.
GREXIT DEBATE STIRS IN GERMANY AHEAD OF GREEK PM VISIT
Greece will not leave the euro zone unless the country
"totally refuses" to fulfill any of its reform targets, the head
of the Eurogroup Jean-Claude Juncker said on Saturday, as
Germany insisted the crisis-stricken country must stick to the
agreed reforms.
GREECE NEEDS EXTRA 2.5 BLN EXTRA SPENDING CUTS OVER 2
YRS-PAPER
Greece will likely need to cut an additional 2.5 billion
euros in spending over the next two years to meet demands made
by its international lenders in return for financial aid,
Germany's Der Spiegel magazine reported on Saturday.
GERMAN FINMIN: NO NEW AID PROGRAMME FOR GREECE
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Saturday
that there were limits to the aid that could be granted to
Greece and said the crisis-stricken country should not expect to
be granted another programme.
GREEK CENTRAL GOVT DEBT RISES TO 303 BLN EUR IN H1
Greece's central government debt reached 303.53 billion
euros ($375 billion) as of June 30, rising by 23.2 billion from
March 31, as the country obtained bailout loans to service debt
and plug budget holes, finance ministry data showed on Friday.
COKE BOTTLER HELLENIC PROFITS SEEN DOWN 25 PCT
Coca-Cola Hellenic (CCH), the world's
second-largest bottler of Coca-Cola Co, is forecast to
post a 25 percent annual drop in first half profits after demand
fell in austerity-hit markets and raw materials costs rose.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES SEEN OPENING FLAT TO HIGHER
European shares were set to open flat to higher on Monday
after a major index hit a 13-month peak in the previous session,
with investors seen consolidating their recent gains and waiting
for some important events before placing further strong bets.
=============================================================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
contained in company news releases published on this service is
the responsibility of the originating company and not of
Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of
the information in question.
For other related news, double click on:
----------------------------------------------------------
EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News
Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt
Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt
Greek Stock News Greek Money News
Greek Exchange Info
---------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Lila Chotzoglou)