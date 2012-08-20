ATHENS, Aug 20 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on onday: GREECE CLOSE TO SEALING CUTS PACKAGE-FINMIN OFFICIAL Greece has inched closer to nailing down the cuts required by its foreign creditors in exchange for financial aid, agreeing 10.8 billion of the 11.5 billion euros worth of cuts demanded, a government official said on Friday. BUDGET BREATHER FOR GREECE WOULD SPUR ECONOMIC RECOVERY-REPORT Finance ministry officials in Greece have calculated that the debt-stricken country's economy will recover faster and its debt be more sustainable if it is given two more years to reduce its budget deficit, a Greek newspaper reported on Saturday. GERMAN POLITICIANS SAY NO LEEWAY FOR GREECE ON REFORMS Senior German politicians stepped up the pressure on Greece to stick to its reforms before the Greek prime minister visits Berlin this week and made clear that there was no appetite in the German parliament for a third aid package. GREXIT DEBATE STIRS IN GERMANY AHEAD OF GREEK PM VISIT Greece will not leave the euro zone unless the country "totally refuses" to fulfill any of its reform targets, the head of the Eurogroup Jean-Claude Juncker said on Saturday, as Germany insisted the crisis-stricken country must stick to the agreed reforms. GREECE NEEDS EXTRA 2.5 BLN EXTRA SPENDING CUTS OVER 2 YRS-PAPER Greece will likely need to cut an additional 2.5 billion euros in spending over the next two years to meet demands made by its international lenders in return for financial aid, Germany's Der Spiegel magazine reported on Saturday. GERMAN FINMIN: NO NEW AID PROGRAMME FOR GREECE German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Saturday that there were limits to the aid that could be granted to Greece and said the crisis-stricken country should not expect to be granted another programme. GREEK CENTRAL GOVT DEBT RISES TO 303 BLN EUR IN H1 Greece's central government debt reached 303.53 billion euros ($375 billion) as of June 30, rising by 23.2 billion from March 31, as the country obtained bailout loans to service debt and plug budget holes, finance ministry data showed on Friday. COKE BOTTLER HELLENIC PROFITS SEEN DOWN 25 PCT Coca-Cola Hellenic (CCH), the world's second-largest bottler of Coca-Cola Co, is forecast to post a 25 percent annual drop in first half profits after demand fell in austerity-hit markets and raw materials costs rose. EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES SEEN OPENING FLAT TO HIGHER European shares were set to open flat to higher on Monday after a major index hit a 13-month peak in the previous session, with investors seen consolidating their recent gains and waiting for some important events before placing further strong bets. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Lila Chotzoglou)