GREECE EYES TROIKA APPROVAL ON CUTS BY MID-SEPT - SOURCE
Greece hopes to obtain its lenders' approval for a new wave
of austerity measures worth about 11.5 billion euros ($14.1
billion) by the middle of next month, a Greek finance ministry
source said on Monday.
GERMANY WILL NOT SOFTEN GREEK DEMANDS - FOREIGN MINISTER
Germany will not substantially soften its agreements with
Greece, its foreign minister Guido Westerwelle said on Monday,
after meeting with his Greek counterpart, Dimitris Avramopoulos.
GREEK COKE BOTTLER SAYS H1 PROFIT DROPS, IN LINE WITH FCAST
Coca-Cola Hellenic (CCH), the world's
second-largest bottler of Coca-Cola Co. soft drinks,
posted on Tuesday, a 25 percent drop in first-half comparable
profit, in line with expectations, hurt by austerity in its
debt-laden markets and higher commodity costs.
GREEK JUNE CURRENT ACCOUNT GAP NARROWS 83 PCT Y/Y-CENBANK
The current account gap shrank 83 percent year-on-year to
274 million euros ($336.9 million), the Bank of Greece said on
Monday.
BANK OF CYPRUS MULLING LOAN BOOK SWAP WITH GREEK BANK
The Bank of Cyprus is looking into
swapping part of its loan book with a Greek bank operating in
the Mediterranean island as part of a series of moves to
strengthen its capital base, it said in a stock exchange filing
on Monday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES SEEN INCHING HIGHER
European stocks were seen edging higher on Tuesday as
investors hold onto lofty gains made in the past four weeks,
betting that the European Central Bank will soon start buying
Spanish and Italian bonds to help lower the borrowing costs of
the two indebted countries.
