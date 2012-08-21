ATHENS, Aug 21 These are news stories, press reports and events which may affect Greek financial markets on Tuesday: GREECE EYES TROIKA APPROVAL ON CUTS BY MID-SEPT - SOURCE Greece hopes to obtain its lenders' approval for a new wave of austerity measures worth about 11.5 billion euros ($14.1 billion) by the middle of next month, a Greek finance ministry source said on Monday. GERMANY WILL NOT SOFTEN GREEK DEMANDS - FOREIGN MINISTER Germany will not substantially soften its agreements with Greece, its foreign minister Guido Westerwelle said on Monday, after meeting with his Greek counterpart, Dimitris Avramopoulos. GREEK COKE BOTTLER SAYS H1 PROFIT DROPS, IN LINE WITH FCAST Coca-Cola Hellenic (CCH), the world's second-largest bottler of Coca-Cola Co. soft drinks, posted on Tuesday, a 25 percent drop in first-half comparable profit, in line with expectations, hurt by austerity in its debt-laden markets and higher commodity costs. GREEK JUNE CURRENT ACCOUNT GAP NARROWS 83 PCT Y/Y-CENBANK The current account gap shrank 83 percent year-on-year to 274 million euros ($336.9 million), the Bank of Greece said on Monday. BANK OF CYPRUS MULLING LOAN BOOK SWAP WITH GREEK BANK The Bank of Cyprus is looking into swapping part of its loan book with a Greek bank operating in the Mediterranean island as part of a series of moves to strengthen its capital base, it said in a stock exchange filing on Monday. EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES SEEN INCHING HIGHER European stocks were seen edging higher on Tuesday as investors hold onto lofty gains made in the past four weeks, betting that the European Central Bank will soon start buying Spanish and Italian bonds to help lower the borrowing costs of the two indebted countries. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Lila Chotzoglou)